Pokemon GO October 2022: Events, Spotlight Hours, Research tasks, and more

Niantic often gives players updates on what is to come in the future of Pokemon GO. The company recently released details about what to expect in the month of October. It is now known that there is a confirmed Halloween-themed event on its way, but players will get more than just that.
Gamers will see new Pokemon in the Raid rotations, special events — such as the Safari Zone and Community Day — Spotlight Hours, Research Breakthroughs, and so much more.
Everything confirmed to be happening in Pokemon GO in October 2022
Five-Star Raids
A handful of Legendary Pokemon featured during the Season of Light will enter the Raid rotation soon. Each of them has a chance to be shiny:
- Yveltal: September 27 through October 8
- Xerneas: October 8 through October 20
- Giratina (Altered Forme): October 20 through October 27
- Giratina (Origin Forme): October 27 through November 8
Mega Raids
Three Mega Raids are on the schedule for Pokemon GO in October:
- Mega Lopunny: September 27 through October 8
- Mega Manectric: October 8 through October 20
- Mystery Raid: October 20 through November 8
An unknown Mega Raid will be available at the tail end of October. Stay tuned for more information on which Mega Evolution will be a part of the Road rotation, and note that Mega Lopunny and Mega Manectric both have a chance to be shiny.
Raid Hours
Raid Hours will take five-star Legendary Raids in Pokemon GO and give each an hour:
- Yveltal: October 5
- Xerneas: October 12 and October 19
- Giratina (Altered Forme): October 26
Xerneas is the only one that will find itself getting two Raid-Hour dates during October.
Events
Several events have been confirmed for Pokemon GO in October 2022. Details regarding them are still scarce, but players will get an idea of what they are going to be based on their names:
- Evolving Stars Event: October 5 at 10 am local time through October 11 at 8 pm local time
- Mega Gyarados Raid Day: October 8 from 2 pm to 5 pm local time
- Festival of Lights: October 14 at 10 am local time through October 17 at 8 pm local time
- October Community Day: October 15 from 2 pm to 5 pm local time
- Halloween Event: October 20 at 10 am local time through November 1 at 10 am local time
- Safari Zone: October 21 through October 23 in Taipei
Expect the latter events to be filled with Ghost-type Pokemon and extra Candy to fit with the Halloween holiday.
Spotlight Hours
There are multiple Spotlight Hours coming in October. These take place in the evening and increase the spawn rate of the Pokemon being showcased while also providing a bonus function as well:
- Purrloin: October 4 with 2x XP for evolving Pokemon
- Haunter: October 11 with 2x Stardust for catching Pokemon
- Misdreavus: October 18 with 2x XP for catching Pokemon
- Shuppet: October 25 with 2x XP for evolving Pokemon
Each Spotlight Hour occurs between 6 pm and 7 pm local time. Niantic has made a note that trainers should bring their Buddy Pokemon with them at the beginning and end of the Shuppet Spotlight Hour to witness something special.
Research Breakthrough
A special Research Breakthrough encounter will be available during October in Pokemon GO:
- Shedinja: October 1 until November 1
An Incense may be rewarded after a Research Breakthrough is completed. Moreover, for the first time in the mobile game, trainers have a chance to catch Shedinja in its shiny form.