Pokemon GO Passimian raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO, much like other Pocket Monsters titles, has a few interesting plans in place when the Pokemon World Championships kicks off on August 11, 2023. From August 11 to August 15, trainers can take part in GO's World Championship event, and among other inclusions, they can raid Fighting-type creature Passimian for the first time and capture it.

During the World Championships 2023 event, players can complete research to encounter Passimian. However, the more reliable option of finding one with quality IV stats may be to defeat it in 3-star raids multiple times. Time is of the essence, though, as trainers only have four days before the Pocket Monster is likely to be rotated out of raids for the moment.

The good news is that countering Passimian in Pokemon GO shouldn't be a particularly tough task.

Top counter monsters to beat Passimian in Pokemon GO raids

As a Fighting-type species in Pokemon GO, Passimian is susceptible to Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type attacks. Moreover, if trainers use these attacks and match their elemental types to the creatures using them, they'll trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) and increase the overall damage output.

Combining STAB and super effective damage should be more than enough to topple Passimian, even with its boosts from being a 3-star raid boss. However, some Pocket Monsters are more capable when it comes to countering Passimian, and players may want to consider them first and foremost.

Recommended Pokemon to beat Passimian in raids

Mewtwo

Confined/Unbound Hoopa

Alakazam

Espeon

Standard/Attack Forme Deoxys

Galarian Articuno

Lunala

Honchkrow

Azelf

Latios

Gardevoir

Togekiss

Staraptor

Rayquaza

Zacian

Aria Forme Meloetta

Moltres

Tapu Lele

Best moves to beat Passimian in Pokemon GO raids

As previously noted, Pokemon GO players who want to beat Passimian quickly will want to stick to Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type moves. It should be noted that although this strategy works well across the board, certain attacks are simply better when it comes to damage output and energy generation for Charged Moves.

If a move can deal super effective damage to Passimian, it shouldn't be neglected. Be that as it may, trainers may want to stick to specific Fairy/Flying/Psychic-type moves to deal optimal damage and generate enough energy to fire off Charged Moves often.

Recommended moves to beat Passimian in raids

Confusion

Psychic

Zen Headbutt

Psycho Boost

Peck

Wing Attack

Sky Attack

Brave Bird

Future Sight

Charm

Moonblast

Dazzling Gleam

Air Slash

Aerial Ace

Psyshock

Play Rough

In addition to having the right counters for the job, Pokemon GO players should make sure that the creatures they use in Passimian raids have high IV stats whenever possible. This will help maximize overall performance, particularly when it comes to dealing consistent high damage and shrugging off Passimian's attacks.

By combining capable Pocket Monsters with quality IVs with the best moves that strike a balance between damage and energy economy, trainers should be able to beat Passimian quickly and effectively. Afterward, all that's left to do is to capture the Fighting-type creature.