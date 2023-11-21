Pokemon GO Pelipper PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pelipper was released in Pokemon GO during the Hoenn Celebration event of 2018. You can either catch one directly in the wild, or you can evolve a Wingull by feeding it 50 Candy. During some special events, Pelipper is also available as a 3-star raid boss or Research task encounter. Once you capture Pelipper in Pokemon GO, you might want to use it in battle.

There are several factors to consider when using a Pocket Monster for PvP and PvE battles in Niantic's mobile game. One of the most important factors is the optimal moveset for it. This guide will go over the best moveset for Pelipper in different situations.

What moves can Pelipper learn in Pokemon GO?

Pelipper in the anime (Image via TPC)

Pelipper can learn the following Fast Attacks:

Water Gun

Wing Attack

The Water Bird Pokemon can use the following Charged Attacks:

Blizzard

Hurricane

Hydro Pump

Weather Ball (Water)

Pelipper is a Water and Flying-type Pocket Monster, which means it gets the benefit of same-type-attack-bonus (STAB) when using attacks of these types.

The critter has base 175 Attack, 174 Defense, and 155 Stamina. It can reach a maximum of 2,404 Combat Power (CP) without a Best Buddy boost and 2,433 CP when it is your Best Buddy.

Best PvP moveset for Pelipper in Pokemon GO

Considering Pelipper's maximum CP is 2,404, the Great League is its best format. That said, you can use it in the Ultra League as well, and it has some decent matchups there.

In both formats of the GO Battle League, the go-to moveset for Pelipper is:

Fast Attack: Wing Attack

Charged Attack: Weather Ball (Water) and Hurricane

Wing Attack is the fastest energy-generating Flying-type attack in the game. It is a two-turn move that generates 4 energy and deals 3 damage per turn.

With Wing Attack as the Fast Attack, Pelipper reaches Weather Ball in 10 turns and Hurricane in 18. Weather Ball is an excellent bait move that deals 66 damage (STAB included) at only 35 cost. It can pressure the opponent's shields or do valuable chip damage.

Hurricane is Pelipper's nuke move. This Flying-type attack deals 132 damage (STAB included) at 65 energy. It is great for finishing off opponents when you have a shield advantage. You can even use it to catch unsuspecting opponents expecting to be hit by a Weather Ball.

Best PvE moveset for Pelipper in Pokemon GO

Pelipper in the Paldean Pokedex (Image via TPC)

Pelipper's stats don't make for a fantastic raid or Gym attacker in Pokemon GO. However, it can perform decently as a Gym defender. The best moveset for that purpose is Wing Attack or Water Gun in combination with Weather Ball.

With Wing Attack, Weather Ball deals 12.28 damage per second, while with Water Gun, it does 12.10 damage per second.

Best counters to Pelipper in Pokemon GO

The best counters to Pelipper in the Great League of GO Battle League are:

Registeel

Shadow Alolan Sandslash

Lickitung

Venusaur

Umbreon

The most potent counters to Pelipper in the Ultra League are:

Walrein

Altered Forme Giratina

Trevenant

Cresselia

Tapu Fini

If you want to catch Pelipper from 3-star raids in Pokemon GO, check out our guide on it.