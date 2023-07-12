Pokemon GO player mocks those complaining about Shiny Mew Masterwork Research tasks

Pokemon GO's 7th Anniversary event provided trainers with the opportunity to acquire a shiny Mew by completing a new Masterwork Research questline known as All-in-One #151. Access to this research costs $5 USD or the equivalent, but not every player was happy with how it was structured. However, one Redditor by the name of SSBGOGETA66 had heard enough complaints.

In a recent Pokemon GO subreddit post, SSBGOGETA called out players complaining about the steps required to complete the All-in-One #151 research. The user posted a meme lampooning player complaints and stipulating that they'd actually have to play the game to receive a shiny Mew.

Although some fans in the comments agreed, other Pokemon GO players had a few points of pushback for SSBGOGETA's implication that fans didn't want to play the game to acquire shiny Mew.

Pokemon GO players discuss difficulties with shiny Mew's Masterwork Research

The shiny Mew Masterwork Research mostly tasks players with catching 30 Pokemon of different types. However, another task to acquire the shiny Mew encounter tasked Pokemon GO trainers with capturing 151 different species and completing the Platinum Kanto medal.

Part of the reason some players complained about these prerequisites is due to region-locked Kantonian Pokemon like Kangaskhan, Farfetch'd, Mr. Mime, and Tauros, who can only be captured in certain parts of the world.

Pokemon GO Redditors were quick to point out this fact in response to SSBGOGETA's meme.

Other fans pointed out that the Kanto region's Legendary Pokemon were also quite difficult to obtain, even more so now due to recent changes to the remote raiding system. Since Legendaries tend to only pop up during raids and research, many players believed that acquiring them was a huge ask from Niantic.

Regardless, SSBGOGETA made clear to Pokemon GO players in the comments that they weren't calling out the issue with regional exclusives or Legendaries. Instead, they were making fun of players who were complaining about simpler tasks like catching a creature for 30 days in a row or catching 30 Pocket Monsters of a specific type.

One Pokemon GO player also stipulated that as of 2023, if a trainer hadn't completed the Kanto Pokedex, they "didn't deserve a shiny Mew." However, this doesn't exactly take into account newer players or those who live in very remote areas where Pocket Monsters don't spawn all that often.

Furthermore, not every Pokemon GO player commits a ton of time to the game but may still want to partake in the shiny Mew Masterwork Research. To assume that all trainers have the time or willpower to spend countless hours catching creatures on the mobile title is something of a misconception. Not every player is hardcore, but they would still like a shiny Mew.

Although the regional creatures are a problem for a few players, SSBGOGETA made a good point that many in-game events bring these species to the fore in some way where region locks aren't at play. This includes Mega Kangaskhan raids and certain moments where region-locked creatures are added to egg-hatching pools or as raid bosses or research rewards.

Fortunately, the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research isn't time-limited, meaning players can continue working on it. Given the sheer slate of events that Niantic offers each year, acquiring the necessary Kanto species should be more of a test of time and willpower than anything else.

Furthermore, the trading function in the game and live in-person events provide extra opportunities to obtain the Kanto species that some players may be missing.

Nobody said that this Masterwork Research would be easy, but acquiring a creature as rare as a shiny Mew shouldn't be dispensed to players without plenty of effort on their part.

Poll : 0 votes