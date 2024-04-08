Pokemon GO players tier list (April 2024): Which pros to look out for?

GO Battle League enthusiasts might look for a Pokemon GO players tier list if they are looking to learn game mechanics from the best in the world. While seemingly simple, GBL has some niche and interesting mechanics, such as optimal Charged Attack timing. They might also wish to learn about the best matchups and energy management.
Looking at how the best players in the world go about these things can take novices a long way. However, since there are so many, you might want to find out who the crème de la crème are. This article highlights the present Top 50 Pokemon GO players in a tier list format.
Pokemon GO players tier list for April 2024
S-Tier
The following players belong to the highest echelon of the Pokemon GO players tier list as of April 2024. They have collected more than 700 points each.
The players are:
- Ewerton Malvezzi (@LNDsRargef) - Brazil - 1005 points
- Doonebug97 - United States - 979 points
- LyleJeffsIII - Canada - 942 points
- NiteTimeClasher - United States - 896 points
- AndrewMxnjarrez - Mexico - 821 points
- Chris Reisner - United States - 790 points
- Stan T - United Kingdom (Great Britain) - 759 points
- CoIin6ix - Netherlands - 744 points
- P4T0M4N - Spain - 732 points
- Stonecollection - Germany - 718 points
A-tier
The second highest category in the Pokemon GO players tier list consists of those who have managed to collect 600 or more points, but less than 700 as of April, 2024.
The players are:
- Aiden Hedderly - United States - 686 points
- Arrohh - United States - 674 points
- Mayson Atkinson - United States - 672 points
- Marcus Borger - Norway - 669 points
- JJan11 - United States - 664 points
- Inadequance - Netherlands - 659 points
- Jorge Gustavo Ribeiro - Brazil - 641 points
- Kevin Chlupka - Germany - 639 points
- Abhinav7998 - United States - 636 points
- TomahawkUK - United Kingdom (Great Britain) - 634 points
- Arnaldo Costa - Brazil - 614 points
- uPantcho - United States - 614 points
- Gabriel Fonseca - Brazil - 600 points
B-tier
The members on this level of the Pokemon GO players tier list have collected between 500 and 600 points as of April 2024.
The players are:
- AMindJoke - Italy - 592 points
- uoynehc - United States - 590 points
- TontonBatteuse - France - 582 points
- Nesabethan - United Kingdom (Great Britain) - 581 points
- Scafo99 - Italy - 568 points
- Joseph Engels - United States - 557 points
- Frank Bermel - United States - 544 points
- pablondinas - Spain - 523 points
- Bastii170 - Chile - 520 points
- ThoTechtical - Netherlands - 520 points
- flyingpizza1 - United States - 516
- BuckeyeFitzy - United States - 514 points
- Zimmykid - United States - 510 points
- Deanosky - United Kingdom (Great Britain) - 507 points
- Kourlash - Brazil - 503 points
- Andrea Martin - Spain - 500 points
C-tier
This level of the Pokemon GO players tier list consists of athletes who have less than 500 points, but are presently in the Top 50.
Making it to this level among thousands across the world is a matter of pride. Even though they have been included in the lowest rung on this Pokemon GO players tier list, their achievements cannot be discounted.
The players are:
- Santiago Sánchez Lozano - Spain - 498 points
- Rubix_Math - United States - 497 points
- Emili0oxx - Chile - 486 points
- Lucas Kanan - Brazil - 486 points
- JavierV20 - Peru - 484 points
- PatrickyAlbani - Brazil - 482 points
- Mauricio Chiong - Chile - 476 points
- JustDerk - United States - 472 points
- tszcz18 - United States - 467 points
- Blake Hopper - United States - 466 points
- Chris M - United States - 464 points
