Pokemon GO players tier list (April 2024): Which pros to look out for?

GO Battle League enthusiasts might look for a Pokemon GO players tier list if they are looking to learn game mechanics from the best in the world. While seemingly simple, GBL has some niche and interesting mechanics, such as optimal Charged Attack timing. They might also wish to learn about the best matchups and energy management.

Looking at how the best players in the world go about these things can take novices a long way. However, since there are so many, you might want to find out who the crème de la crème are. This article highlights the present Top 50 Pokemon GO players in a tier list format.

Pokemon GO players tier list for April 2024

S-Tier

The following players belong to the highest echelon of the Pokemon GO players tier list as of April 2024. They have collected more than 700 points each.

The players are:

Ewerton Malvezzi (@LNDsRargef) - Brazil - 1005 points Doonebug97 - United States - 979 points LyleJeffsIII - Canada - 942 points NiteTimeClasher - United States - 896 points AndrewMxnjarrez - Mexico - 821 points Chris Reisner - United States - 790 points Stan T - United Kingdom (Great Britain) - 759 points CoIin6ix - Netherlands - 744 points P4T0M4N - Spain - 732 points Stonecollection - Germany - 718 points

A-tier

The second highest category in the Pokemon GO players tier list consists of those who have managed to collect 600 or more points, but less than 700 as of April, 2024.

The players are:

Aiden Hedderly - United States - 686 points Arrohh - United States - 674 points Mayson Atkinson - United States - 672 points Marcus Borger - Norway - 669 points JJan11 - United States - 664 points Inadequance - Netherlands - 659 points Jorge Gustavo Ribeiro - Brazil - 641 points Kevin Chlupka - Germany - 639 points Abhinav7998 - United States - 636 points TomahawkUK - United Kingdom (Great Britain) - 634 points Arnaldo Costa - Brazil - 614 points uPantcho - United States - 614 points Gabriel Fonseca - Brazil - 600 points

B-tier

The members on this level of the Pokemon GO players tier list have collected between 500 and 600 points as of April 2024.

The players are:

AMindJoke - Italy - 592 points uoynehc - United States - 590 points TontonBatteuse - France - 582 points Nesabethan - United Kingdom (Great Britain) - 581 points Scafo99 - Italy - 568 points Joseph Engels - United States - 557 points Frank Bermel - United States - 544 points pablondinas - Spain - 523 points Bastii170 - Chile - 520 points ThoTechtical - Netherlands - 520 points flyingpizza1 - United States - 516 BuckeyeFitzy - United States - 514 points Zimmykid - United States - 510 points Deanosky - United Kingdom (Great Britain) - 507 points Kourlash - Brazil - 503 points Andrea Martin - Spain - 500 points

C-tier

This level of the Pokemon GO players tier list consists of athletes who have less than 500 points, but are presently in the Top 50.

Making it to this level among thousands across the world is a matter of pride. Even though they have been included in the lowest rung on this Pokemon GO players tier list, their achievements cannot be discounted.

The players are:

Santiago Sánchez Lozano - Spain - 498 points Rubix_Math - United States - 497 points Emili0oxx - Chile - 486 points Lucas Kanan - Brazil - 486 points JavierV20 - Peru - 484 points PatrickyAlbani - Brazil - 482 points Mauricio Chiong - Chile - 476 points JustDerk - United States - 472 points tszcz18 - United States - 467 points Blake Hopper - United States - 466 points Chris M - United States - 464 points

