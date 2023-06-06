Pokemon GO players upset with reported removal of Riolu from egg hatch pool

Pokemon GO fans have been up in arms with a few decisions Niantic implemented in the game in the past few months. From heavily nerfing Remote Raid Passes to reducing the odds of getting shiny creatures in remote raids down to one in 125, the developer has driven its fans around the bend. And it seems like the company does not care about the sentiments of those who made them viable to begin with.

Fans of the game were put behind the eight ball yet again when it was discovered that one of the most sought after creatures, Riolu, the base form of Lucario, had been removed from the hatch pool of 10 kilometre eggs. Niantic is testing the breaking point of its fans with such controversial changes to Pokemon GO.

How was Riolu’s removal from the egg hatch pool received by Pokemon GO players?

As stated earlier, Riolu is a fan favorite when it comes to beasts that you can hatch from eggs, the 10 kilometre variant in this case. Being a fighting-type creature, Riolu can be utilized in various situations. Even though there are a lot of other fighting-type Pokemon that are equally good as Riolu, its exclusivity makes it more desirable than others.

When Riolu was first introduced in the pool of beasts that you could hatch from eggs, it was put in two kilometre eggs, which was later changed to a 10 kilometre variant.

Niantic clearly realized that it is a high-demand Pokemon and it should not be easily accessible to people, considering how effortless it is to hatch two kilometre eggs in Pokemon GO.

Players validated this change as everyone understood the reason behind it. Coming to the new Hidden Gems update in Pokemon GO, Riolu was entirely removed from the eggs, and people have been on the fence about this.

Though removing common spawns like Togedemaru was a welcome update, people were up a tree when they discovered their favorite critter from the eggs was removed.

Fans have been separated by their divided opinions regarding the changes that were made to the beasts in the eggs. Here are a few comments that show what people feel:

This is true, as both Emolga and Mawile are relatively common spawns. They are not as readily available as other Pokemon, but considering that you have to walk five to 10 kilometers to hatch your eggs in the game, you may encounter a couple of these beasts in the wild.

It is now customary for Niantic to disappoint its fans. Whether this was a justified decision or not, only time will tell.

Riolu will still be available to players through the 10 kilometre Adventure Sync eggs, as pointed out by a player on Reddit, but this is far from a sufficient compensation.

