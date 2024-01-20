Pokemon
By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Jan 20, 2024 17:27 GMT
Pokemon GO Porygon Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Porygon Community Day Classic Special Research is a paid questline that trainers can pick up during the event. Apart from providing encounters with the spotlighted Pokemon, they will also get their hands on in-game resources and Porygon Candy.

The event is taking place on Saturday, January 20, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. We have gathered all available information regarding the Pokemon GO Porygon Community Day Classic Special Research below.

Pokemon GO Porygon Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

The tasks and rewards available for the Pokemon GO Porygon Community Day Classic Special Research are as follows:

Porygon Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 1 of 4

  • Make 5 Nice Throws - 10x Ultra Ball
  • Catch 15 Porygon - Porygon encounter
  • Power up Pokemon 10 times - 20x Porygon Candy
  • Rewards: 2000x Stardust, Porygon encounter, 1x Incense

Porygon Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 2 of 4

  • Transfer 10 Pokemon - Porygon2 encounter
  • Catch 15 Porygon - 1x Upgrade
  • Evolve 3 Porygon - 20x Porygon Candy
  • Rewards: 2000x Stardust, 1x Poffin, 1x Incense

Porygon Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 3 of 4

  • Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 20x Porygon Candy
  • Transfer 10 Pokemon - 1x Sinnoh Stone
  • Evolve a Porygon2 - 5x Golden Razz Berry
  • Rewards: 2000x Stardust, 1x Incense, 1x Rocket Radar

Porygon Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 4 of 4

  • Claim Reward! - 5000x Stardust
  • Claim Reward! - 4000 XP
  • Claim Reward! - 5x Silver Pinap Berry
  • Rewards: 2000x Stardust, Porygon-Z, 3x Rare Candy

Pokemon GO trainers can purchase the Porygon Community Day Classic Special Research ticket for US$1.00 (or the same in the player's local currency) from the in-game shop.

Pokemon GO Porygon Community Day Classic Timed Research tasks and rewards

The event-exclusive Timed Research tasks will be available between 2 pm local time and 7 pm local time.

Porygon Community Day Classic Timed Research

  • Power up Pokemon 5 times - 1x Upgrade
  • Catch 5 Porygon - 2x Upgrade
  • Make 5 Nice Throws - 2x Sinnoh Stone
  • Rewards: 1x Sinnoh Stone, 1000 XP

