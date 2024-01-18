Pokemon GO Porygon Community Day Classic preparation guide

Porygon has already had a Community Day in Pokemon GO, but it is coming back through the Porygon Community Day Classic event on Saturday, January 20, 2024, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. Despite being only a Community Day Classic event, it still has a lot of enjoyable bonuses.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about the January 2024 Community Day Classic event to help you make the most out of it.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Active bonuses during the Porygon Community Day Classic event in Pokemon GO

You will get the following bonuses during the Porygon Community Day Classic event:

Increased spawns of Porygon.

3x Catch XP for catching Pokemon.

Regular Incense and Lures will last for three hours.

Note that the Daily Adventure Incense and Golden Lures will not enjoy the duration bonus during this event. Since you will get a 3x Catch XP bonus during this event, you should farm this resource, as Pokemon GO might be getting level 60 very soon.

How to prepare for the Porygon Community Day Classic event in Pokemon GO

Managing Pokemon Storage

Porygon is a very rare Pokemon with a fantastic shiny variant. So, you will want to catch as many as possible to get your hands on the shiny version. Also, since it is rare to come by, this event can be utilized to farm Candies and XL Candies for Porygon.

Porygon2 (Image via TPC)

Thus, you should have at least 300-400 slots in your Pokemon Storage for catching Porygon during the event. Since it lasts for only three hours, you should not waste time clearing your Pokemon Storage during it.

Niantic has recently increased the maximum capacity of your Pokemon Storage and Item Storage. So, you can purchase some slots if you cannot remove the existing monsters from your bag.

Managing Item Storage

Porygon will have boosted spawns in the wild. So, if you want to get farm Candies and XLs, you can catch a lot of them and get the desired quantity of Candies, making the use of Pinap Berries optional. We do not feel you will need any other Berry variants, either. This is because catching Porygon is not a hard task.

This way, you can allot most of the space in your Item Storage to Poke Balls. You will need a lot of Balls during this event, given how many creatures you will be catching.

How many Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls you should keep for the Porygon Community Day Classic event in Pokemon GO

Balls in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

It is advisable to stack Great Balls and Ultra Balls for the event as these have a higher catch rate in the game. This way, you reduce the chances of the Pokemon breaking free while you are playing. Since the event only lasts for three, you should not be wasting time behind creatures breaking free from Poke Balls.

Should you use Lures and Incenses during the Porygon Community Day Classic event in Pokemon GO?

Porygon will already have boosted spawns during this event. So you do not have to use Lures and Incense. This is especially the case for Lures since you must move around to make the most out of the event. So, using a Lure at a stationary PokeStop would be wasting that item.

100 IV Porygon Combat Power during Porygon Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO

Wild Encounter (Weather boosted): 1,597 CP at level 35

1,597 CP at level 35 Wild Encounter (Not weather boosted): 1,474 CP at level 30

Best Mega Evolution to use during the Porygon Community Day Classic event in Pokemon GO

It is recommended that you Mega Evolve a Normal-type monster during this Community Day Classic event. Here are the options currently available:

Mega Lopunny

Mega Kangaskhan

You can also check out all the yet-to-be-released Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Porygon Community Day Classic exclusive moves

If you evolve your Porygon2 during this Community Day Classic event, the resulting Porygon-Z will learn the Charged Move Tri Attack. This move will have the following stats:

PvP battles: 65 Power

Raid battles: 75 Power

When is the Porygon Community Day Classic event in Pokemon GO?

The Porygon Community Day Classic event will take place on Saturday, January 20, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.

Where should you play during the Porygon Community Day Classic event in Pokemon GO?

When it comes to Community Day events in GO, you should always try to play in locations that have a thorough distribution of PokeStops. This will help you replenish your items if you run out.

Also, avoid going for PokeStops in restricted or dangerous locations. This might put you in unpleasant scenarios.

Is it worth playing the Porygon Community Day Classic event in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Porygon (Image via TPC)

Porygon is a rare monster to come by in Pokemon GO. So, you should definitely play during this event. You will also have a higher chance of getting a shiny variant of this beast as it will have boosted shiny odds of 1-in-25. Furthermore, there is the attractive XP bonus that you should capitalize on.