Pokemon GO Porygon Community Day Classic: Date & time, exclusive moves, bonuses, and more

The Pokemon GO Porygon Community Day Classic event will be held later this month. The Virtual Pokemon will appear with an increased spawn rate during the occasion. Other than that, players will also get to enjoy event bonuses, exclusive moves, and more.

We have gathered all the available information about the Pokemon GO Porygon Community Day Classic below.

Pokemon GO Porygon Community Day Classic date & time

Porygon Community Day Classic takes place on Saturday, January 20, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Porygon Community Day Classic featured Pokemon

Porygon will appear with an increased spawn rate in the wild during the January 2024 Community Day Classic event. Lucky trainers may also encounter its shiny variant.

Pokemon GO Porygon Community Day Classic featured attack

The Porygon Community Day Classic featured attack is Tri Attack. Players can get a Porygon-Z with the Charged Attack Tri Attack by evolving Porygon2 during the event or up to two hours after it ends.

Tri Attack has the following stats:

Trainer Battles : 65 power and has a chance of lowering the opposing Pokémon’s Attack and Defense

: 65 power and has a chance of lowering the opposing Pokémon’s Attack and Defense Gyms and raids: 75 power

Pokemon GO Porygon Community Day Classic event bonuses

The Porygon Community Day Classic event bonuses are as follows:

3× XP for catching Pokémon

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day Classic for a surprise!

Pokemon GO Porygon Community Day Classic Special Research, Timed Research & Field Research

Porygon Community Day Classic Special Research will be available for US$1.00 (or its equivalent in regional currency) in the in-game for the event. Event-themed Timed Research (rewarding three Upgrades and three Sinnoh Stones) and Field Research will be available on the day.

