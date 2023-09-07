Pokemon GO Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval shiny guide

Pokemon GO's latest Paldean Adventure event has brought a lot of new creatures to the beloved mobile game. Three of the main Pocket Monsters are the starters from the region: Quaxly, Sprigatito, and Fuecoco. While many trainers are looking forward to adding these new species to their collection, some may have their sights set higher.

Shiny Pokemon are some of the most highly sought-after creatures in the franchise. As such, many players flock to Pokemon GO to take advantage of the title's much higher shiny chance so they can transfer them to the console titles. So what about Quaxly, the Water-type starter? Can trainers find it in its rare shiny variant?

When is Shiny Quaxly coming to Pokemon GO?

Quaxly's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, players cannot currently find Quaxly or its evolutions in their shiny variants in Pokemon GO. However, judging by Niantic's patterns in the past, we can assume when these species and their evolutions will make their way to live servers. Sadly, it will be quite the wait before they do.

As many players will remember, a large number of the Shiny Pokemon available in the game debuted during a monthly Community Day event. While there are some notable exceptions, this typically pertains to creatures seen as more important than the commonly spawning Pocket Monsters that typically appear in most areas.

A notable category of creatures that receive this treatment are starters. Not only do these events grant these types of creatures their shiny forms, but they also give them the capacity to learn some of the most powerful charged attacks in the game. As such, these types of events for starter Pokemon are practically mandatory for the company to make.

With this in mind, fans can begin to predict when this event will take place. However, with so many other creatures to come before these starters, it would most likely be a year before players can even envision what a Quaxly Community Day could be. Since Niantic has just recently rounded out the Kalos starters' Community Days, trainers still have six more starters before Quaxly is next.

Not only do six more starter Community Days need to happen, but Niantic also needs to add the Galarian starters to the game first. In an odd turn of events, the company skipped the starters from the eighth generation, those from the Galar region, to bring over those from Paldea. This was done to allow the promotional event in Pokemon GO for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC to take place.

In short, Shiny Quaxly and family are not available in Pokemon GO and will not be for some time. It is very unlikely that we will see these Paldean starters in their shiny forms in 2023, and they may very well not make it onto live servers until 2025. However, this is merely speculation, and nothing in terms of future events has been confirmed.