Pokemon GO Raid Schedule for August 2021

Though Pokemon GO's current raid calendar is still in July, Niantic has released a small amount of information about what is to come in August.

Although the full scope of next month's raid bosses has yet to be disclosed, Niantic's announcement of the Ultra Unlock event has given players a look into what raids will look like. The Ultra Unlock event will take place in three parts, with two of them coming in August. Niantic has been mum on the third part of the event, but has divulged the details of the first two parts to Pokemon GO trainers worldwide. Thanks to Niantic's details, players have an idea of what raid bosses they can expect to see next month.

Pokemon GO: Currently known August raid bosses

Image via Niantic

Even if Niantic hasn't announced Pokemon GO's August raid bosses in totality, there are certain Pokemon that have been revealed as part of Ultra Unlock. Currently, part one of Ultra Unlock's festivities is underway, and the theme is Time. This particular portion will be active until August 3rd, 2021 at 8:00pm local time. The current raid bosses during the event shake out like this:

Mega Raids

Five Star Raids

Dialga

Three Star Raids

Aerodactyl

Magneton

Porygon2

Golurk

One Star Raids

Unown U

Shieldon

Cranidos

Klink

Bronzor

Part two of Ultra Unlock, Space, has a different take on things. Not only will it bring its own assortment of raid boss Pokemon, it will be introducing some new shiny forms into Pokemon GO. According to Niantic, shiny forms of Heracross and Kangaskhan will be thrown into the mix. Beginning on August 6th, 2021 at 10:00am and ending on August 17th, 2021 at 8:00pm local time, the slate of raid bosses will include:

Five Star Raids

Palkia

Three Star Raids

Alakazam

Kangaskhan

Heracross

One Star Raids

Unown U

Shellos

Elgyem

Espurr

This list may not be entirely complete, as Niantic has yet to make announcements about other raid bosses not immediately linked to Pokemon GO's Ultra Unlock event. Furthermore, part three of the event will take place from August 20th, 2021 at 10:00am to August 31st, 2021 at 8:00pm local time. There are no details as of yet about what the theme will be for the end of August's festivities, but some have speculated it may feature the third member of Sinnoh's Creation Trio, Giratina.

Since Dialga and Palkia are being featured prominently during the event, it seems logical that the mysterious portion would be attributed to the shadowy Legendary Pokemon. Could Giratina be making its re-emergence into Pokemon GO? Only time will tell, and players are well aware that the ball is in Niantic's court.

Edited by Gautham Balaji