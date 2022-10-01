Pokemon GO Rhydon raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

The Evolving Stars event is set to take place in Pokemon GO this month, and Rhydon will enter the rotation as a 3-Star Raid Boss.

Rhydon is famously known as the first Pokemon ever created. It is the evolved form of Rhyhorn. It was given its own evolution, called Rhyperior, when Generation IV arrived.

Pokemon GO trainers can battle Rhydon in 3-Star Raids during Evolving Stars in hopes of getting a powerful one on their team. This shouldn't be a problem, seeing as it has six total weaknesses.

Rhydon's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Rhydon is a Ground/Rock-type Pokemon, giving it two weaknesses that are doubled because of the type combination, with an additional four weaknesses that targets one of them:

Water (x2)

Grass (x2)

Fighting

Ground

Steel

Ice

Since it is in a 3-Star Raid, trainers with powerful Pokemon who know the attacks that Rhydon is weak against should have no problem knocking it out. They can even trigger the capture encounter before the timer hits zero.

It doesn't hurt to bring a group of trainers to the Raid. This will make it easier to take down Rhydon in quick fashion, especially if everyone uses a supereffective set of attacks.

Rhydon's resistances in Pokemon GO

Rhydon is a strong Pokemon even without evolving into Rhyperior (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rhydon has its share of weaknesses as a Ground/Rock-type Pokemon, but it also comes with a lot of resistances. It has four basic resistances and two that it doubly resists due to the type combo:

Normal

Flying

Rock

Fire

Poison (x2)

Electric (x2)

Trainers should avoid using any of these types of attacks at all costs. It simply won't make a dent in the Rhydon's HP and will be a complete waste of time.

Best Rhydon counters in Pokemon GO

There are a ton of Pokemon that can make quick work of Rhydon if they have high enough CP. Trainers should choose a Pokemon that shares the same type as its attack. This will give it a Same Type Attack Bonus on top of the supereffective damage done to Rhydon due to its weaknesses.

The following Pokemon and movesets are the best options to use against Rhydon:

Kingler: Bubble as the Fast Attack. Crabhammer as the Charged Attack.

Swampert: Water Gun as the Fast Attack. Hydro Cannon as the Charged Attack.

Roserade: Razor Leaf as the Fast Attack. Solar Beam as the Charged Attack.

Sceptile: Bullet Seed as the Fast Attack. Frenzy Plant as the Charged Attack.

Conkeldurr: Counter as the Fast Attack. Dynamic Punch as the Charged Attack.

Ice-type and Steel-type Pokemon are susceptible to supereffective damage from some of Rhydon's attacks. If players want to deal double supereffective damage to Rhydon in Raids, it is best to go with a strong Water-type or Grass-type Pokemon.

Kingler, Swampert, Roserade, and Sceptile all make wonderful choices. Conkeldurr could be a backup option as its Fighting-type repertoire can get the job done.

Once Rhydon faints in the Pokemon GO Raid, trainers will get a chance to capture it. It should be noted that its shiny form will not be available during these 3-Star Raids (while the Evolving Stars event is active).

