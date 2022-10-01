Pokemon GO Mega Manectric raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Mega Manectric will be a Mega Raid Boss in Pokemon GO this October, and players have begun preparations to take down this mighty creature.

The Pokemon will start appearing in Mega Raids on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. and will be around until Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time. This also marks the start time of the new Evolving Stars event in the game, featuring the evolution of Cosmog, called Cosmoem.

Mega Evolution has been a part of the franchise since 2013. In this era of the series, two waves of this special type of power ascension have been introduced. Mega Manectric came in the first wave, making its debut in Pokemon X and Y for the Nintendo 3DS. It was an exclusive for players who purchased Pokemon X.

Pokemon GO always provides trainers with a list of general information to keep in mind when battling any Raid Boss. So what should players keep in mind when constructing a team to take down one of the game's most difficult Raid Bosses?

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Mega Manectric is weak to Ground-type attacks in Pokemon GO

Manectric as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to know before battling any creature in Pokemon GO is its typing. This is crucial information as these elemental typings tell trainers what type of attacks the pocket monster takes more damage from.

Mega Manectric is a pure Electric type, making it weak to Ground-type attacks. Players should avoid bringing Flying and other Electric types to this battle as they both deal less damage to the Pokemon. Bringing a Flying type would put trainers at a great disadvantage as it takes more damage from Mega Manectric's supercharged Electric-type attacks.

Mega Manectric does not have a very strong defensive front in Pokemon GO, with both its defense and stamina being under 200. This means there is a blatant vulnerability to repeated supercharged Ground-type attacks.

With Ground-type Pokemon being some of the strongest creatures, experienced players should have no problem taking down Mega Manectric.

Landorus (Therian), Groudon, and Excadrill are the strongest picks for this battle, given their high base power and Excadrill's secondary Steel typing. However, these Pokemon can be hard to come by for some players. If this is the case, trainers can opt for more common picks, like Rhydon.

Since Ground-type Pokemon resist Electric-type attacks in Pokemon GO, the best offensive picks for this raid are also some of the best defensive picks. Since Mega Manectric has potential access to some Fire-type attacks, having Garchomp as a defensive pivot may be a good call for those who have one.

In summary, Mega Manectric may be a threatening boss in Pokemon GO. However, it lacks the defensive stats to strike fear in the hearts of more experienced trainers. Having access to a team of Ground-type Pokemon, as well as six or seven other trainers to battle with, can make this battle significantly easier.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far