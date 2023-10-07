Pokemon GO Rowlet, Dartrix, Decidueye guide

Pikachu is back in Pokemon GO, and this time, it's donning a detective hat to celebrate the release of Detective Pikachu Returns on Nintendo Switch. To mark this special occasion, Niantic has introduced themed Timed Research in the Detective Pikachu Returns Event.

But that's not all, for those of you who have been diligently collecting Rowlet candies and evolving them into Dartrix and Decidueye, we have some exciting news.

In this guide, we'll delve into the details of this limited-time event and provide tips on how to make the most of it in Pokemon GO.

When is Rowlet, Dartrix, and Decidueye coming to Pokemon GO?

The Detective Pikachu Returns Event in Pokemon GO is scheduled to begin on Thursday, October 5, at 10:00 am local time and will conclude on Monday, October 9, at 8:00 pm local time.

For those of you who are fans of the Alola region, you'll be thrilled to know that Rowlet, the Grass/Flying-type starter Pokemon, is making a special appearance during the Detective Pikachu Returns Event. During this event, players can embark on a unique adventure and complete research tasks to encounter Rowlet.

Decidueye in the Anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are specific ways to get one, but it's the perfect way to immerse yourself in the event and the starter hunt in the mobile game. Many trainers have diligently collected Rowlet candies over the years can shine now.

You need 25 Rowlet candies to evolve a Rowlet into a Dartrix and 100 candies to ultimately evolve a Dartrix into Decidueye.

How to get Rowlet, Dartrix, Decidueye in Pokemon GO?

During the Detective Pikachu Returns Event, Rowlet will be available for trainers to encounter, but there's a twist. It won't be appearing more frequently in the wild as part of the event. Instead, trainers will need to complete specific Field Research tasks to have a chance to encounter this beloved Alolan starter.

To get your hands on Rowlet, keep an eye out for completing the following Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO:

Catch a Water-type Pokemon. Catch a Psychic-type Pokemon.

In addition to the exciting Field Research tasks, trainers can take on event-themed Collection Challenges. These add an extra layer of excitement to the event and offer rewards for completing specific tasks and capturing designated Pokemon.

Decidueye is a unique Grass/Ghost-type Pokemon known for its remarkable attack and defense IVs, making it a formidable contender in various battle formats. While it may not be the absolute best in the Grass or Ghost-type category, it certainly has its own unique strengths and utility in battles.

Remember, since Rowlet, Dartrix, and Decidueye won't be boosted in the wild during the event, it's crucial to actively participate in Field Research tasks to encounter a Rowlet.

If you've been diligently collecting Rowlet candies and evolving them into Dartrix and Decidueye, this event is the perfect chance to add this monster and its evolutions to your collection.