Pokemon GO Decidueye PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO players who have been busy accruing candies for Rowlet have likely evolved one into Dartrix and then Decidueye. The Grass/Ghost-type is one of the three starters of the Alola region and has solid attack and defense IVs to give it the firepower to contend in different battle formats. It isn't the best Grass-or Ghost-type by a long shot, but it has its utility.

If you do intend to use Decidueye in PvE or PvP battles in Pokemon GO, you'll want to outfit it with the right moves for the job. Furthermore, it's a good idea to know the elemental types that counter it to avoid certain opponents or defeat Decidueye itself more efficiently should you encounter it as an opponent.

With that in mind, it's worth taking a look into Decidueye's current movesets and counters in Pokemon GO.

What are Decidueye's best PvE movesets in Pokemon GO?

Decidueye's attack IVs make it a solid offensive pick in PvE (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although it probably shouldn't participate in high-tier raids, Decidueye still has the firepower to take on lower-stakes raids. Additionally, it has the potential to do quite well for itself when battling Team GO Rocket and when taking on gyms. However, this Grass-type starter does struggle a bit on gym defense due to unspectacular stamina IVs.

Regardless, when using Decidueye in the PvE arena, you'll want to stick to using Grass and Ghost-type moves. This triggers the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) and increases Decidueye's overall damage output.

Recommended PvE movesets for Decidueye

Magical Leaf + Energy Ball (Offense)

Magical Leaf + Shadow Sneak (Defense)

What are Decidueye's best PvP movesets in Pokemon GO?

Decidueye has some niche applications in PvP (Image via HomeSliceHenry/YouTube)

Thanks to its sizable attack and defense IVs, Decidueye has some applications in the Great and Ultra League PvP arenas. Unfortunately, its learnable attack pool limits its viability substantially, leading many Pokemon GO trainers to pick other options like Trevenant, another Grass/Ghost-type.

Be that as it may, some players may still want to use Decidueye for a plethora of reasons. It may not have the health total of some of its counterparts, but that's nothing a well-built team can't address. It's still a great idea to stick to a Grass/Ghost-type moveset primarily, but adding Brave Bird gives Decidueye improved counterplay against opponents.

Recommended PvP movesets for Decidueye

Razor Leaf + Shadow Sneak + Brave Bird

Leafage + Shadow Sneak + Brave Bird

What are the best counters against Decidueye in Pokemon GO?

A Fire/Flying-type like Moltres can hard counter Decidueye (Image via Niantic)

As a Ghost/Grass-type species in Pokemon GO, Decidueye has five total elemental weaknesses. Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, and Ice-type attacks will deal super effective damage to it, so trainers have plenty of options to counter Decidueye.

Moreover, its relatively low stamina IVs and multiple weaknesses are part of the reason that Decidueye isn't considered more viable in the PvP arena. Be that as it may, if players are using this Pokemon or are battling it, they'll want to be aware of the best possible counters to take it down, including:

Rayquaza

Reshiram

Yveltal

Heatran

Moltres

Hydreigon

Tyranitar

Giratina

Chandelure

Gholdengo

Honchkrow

Ho-Oh

Darmanitan

Darkrai

Volcarona

Baxcalibur

Entei

Gengar

Lunala

Galarian Darmanitan

Since Decidueye doesn't have the best health total even with maximum IVs, as long as you are using the right elements to counter it, the Alolan Grass-type starter should fall pretty quickly.