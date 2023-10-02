Pokemon GO Shadow Moltres PvP and PvE guide: Best movesets, counters, and more

Pokemon GO's Shadow Raids have a new boss in the form of Shadow Moltres. Trainers who can enter a Shadow Raid and defeat this corrupted Legendary Pokemon can add it to their team and gain a potent offense-based creature in the PvE and PvP arena. However, the Pocket Monster's true capabilities are unlocked with the right movesets.

In addition to being a great PvE attacker in the game's raid arenas, Shadow Moltres has some niche applications in Ultra League and Master League PvP. Be that as it may, trainers will need to outfit it with the right moves for the job.

Moreover, Pokemon GO players should get familiar with Shadow Moltres' best counters, not only to defeat the creature in Shadow Raids but also to be prepared when battling other trainers with it.

What are Shadow Moltres' best movesets in Pokemon GO PvE?

Shadow Moltres has plenty of firepower to contend in PvE raids (Image via HomeSliceHenry/YouTube)

Thanks to its Shadow Form buff that provides it with improved damage output, Shadow Moltres is an excellent attacker in Pokemon GO raids. Furthermore, it can perform well in other PvE arenas like Team GO Rocket battles and gym attacks. However, players will get the most out of the Pocket Monster's offensive firepower if they outfit it with a STAB moveset.

When a creature in Pokemon GO utilizes attacks that match its elemental type(s), it will trigger STAB or the Same Type Attack Bonus. This increases the damage output of the matching attacks. Shadow Moltres has two great movesets to trigger STAB thanks to its Flying/Fire-typing.

Recommended PvE movesets for Shadow Moltres

Fire Spin + Overheat

Wing Attack + Sky Attack

What are Shadow Moltres' best movesets in Pokemon GO PvP?

Shadow Moltres has its applications in Pokemon GO's PvP format as well (Image via Niantic)

Although Shadow Moltres tends to be more capable as a PvE attacker in Pokemon GO, it can ratchet up some damage in the PvP arena. It has niche applications in the Ultra League and can be a solid competitor in the Master League since it isn't constrained by CP limits.

Typically, trainers are recommended to add a second Charged Move that doesn't adhere to STAB so a Pokemon can counter more opponents in PvP. Be that as it may, Shadow Moltres' only option on this front is Ancient Power, which doesn't have much stopping power despite its cheap energy cost.

Since this is the case, Pokemon GO players can stick to using Overheat and Sky Attack as their Charged Attacks in PvP. The final part of the moveset comes down to whether trainers want to utilize Wing Attack or Fire Spin as their Fast Move.

Fire Spin possesses higher damage output. However, Wing Attack offers more energy gains and can counter certain opponents in the meta that Fire Spin can't.

Recommended PvP movesets for Shadow Moltres

Fire Spin + Overheat + Sky Attack

Wing Attack + Overheat + Sky Attack

What are the best counters to beat Shadow Moltres in Pokemon GO?

A Rock/Ground-type like Rhyperior can deal massive damage to Shadow Moltres (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Fire/Flying-type species in Pokemon GO, Shadow Moltres takes super effective damage from Rock-, Water-, and Electric-type attacks. However, Rock-type moves deal the most damage since both of Moltres' types are weak to them, making the attacks 256% more effective.

Naturally, this makes Rock-type Pokemon the best picks to defeat Shadow Moltres in any arena. However, if trainers don't have any great Rock-type creatures available to them, there's certainly nothing wrong with using Water- or Electric-type species to counter the corrupted Legendary Pokemon.

If trainers are having trouble taking down Shadow Moltres in Shadow Raids or elsewhere, they can give these Pocket Monsters a try:

Rampardos

Rhyperior

Tyrantrum

Terrakion

Gigalith

Tyranitar

Aurorus

Aerodactyl

Aggron

Lycanroc

Golem

Alolan Golem

Xurkitree

Zekrom

Kyogre

Carracosta

Zapdos

Thundurus

Greninja

Kabutops

Electivire

Kingler

In addition to the options above, as long as trainers are using a Rock-, Water-, or Electric-type Pokemon with high CP and IV stats, Shadow Moltres shouldn't have the durability to last very long in battle. Its Shadow Form debuff lowers its overall defense, so countering it with the right creatures and attacks should help defeat it quickly.