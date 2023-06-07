Pokemon GO Shadow Throh raid guide (June 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's Shadow Raid feature was introduced in May 2023, and it appears that a new slate of bosses for the new raids has been unveiled on June 5, 2023. All throughout June, trainers will have the opportunity to battle and catch Shadow Pokemon, including Throh, available in North America, South America, and Africa.

Shadow Throh signifies the first regional Shadow Raid boss in Pokemon GO, as its counterpart Shadow Sawk is available in Europe, Asia, and Australia. As a 3-star raid boss, trainers should have an easier time beating Shadow Throh than the likes of Shadow Articuno, which will appear each weekend in June.

If Pokemon GO fans are looking for assistance in defeating Throh in Shadow Raids, they'll want to utilize the top counters to beat the boss quickly and effectively.

Recommended Pokemon counters to beat Shadow Throh raids in Pokemon GO

As a pure Fighting-type species in Pokemon GO, Throh is only weak to three elemental types: Fairy, Flying, and Psychic. Moves of these types will deal super effective damage to Throh, and players can increase their damage output if they match moves of these types to a user of the same elemental type as well.

This is due to the Same Type Attack Bonus, which is a key battle feature that has existed in the Pokemon series for years and applies to Pokemon GO as well. It should certainly be focused on in raids in general, and especially Shadow Raids where time is of the essence.

Suggested Pokemon to defeat Shadow Throh Raids

Mewtwo

Unbound Hoopa

Alakazam

Espeon

Attack Form Deoxys

Confined Hoopa

Lunala

Galarian Articuno

Latios

Azelf

Gardevoir

Normal Form Deoxys

Rayquaza

Moltres

Staraptor

Zacian

Aria Form Meloetta

Tapu Lele

Recommended moves to beat Throh in Pokemon GO's Shadow Raids

As a mono Fighting-type, Shadow Throh has three distinct weaknesses, and each vulnerability will deal the same ratio of super effective damage. Be that as it may, trainers will still want to strike a good balance between moves that deal quality damage that can still generate energy quickly for Charged Moves.

The nice thing about Throh's three weaknesses is that if trainers don't have access to a certain move type, they can rely on the other two to get the job done. Throh may not have the broadest collection of elemental weaknesses, but three different avenues of attack should be enough for trainers to take advantage.

Suggested moves to beat Shadow Throh

Confusion

Psystrike

Psychic

Zen Headbutt

Brave Bird

Wing Attack

Future Sight

Charm

Psycho Boost

Air Slash

Aerial Ace

Sky Attack

Gust

Play Rough

Psyshock

Drill Peck

Additional peparations for Shadow Throh in Pokemon GO

Much like most raid bosses, Shadow Throh has quite a bit of firepower on its side. Even with the best counter teams available, Throh will deal some damage, and this may cause some members of a trainer's battle party to faint. Since this is the case, it's wise to stockpile some healing items ahead of time.

Additionally, while some players will likely be able to solo Shadow Throh since it's a 3-star boss, other fans may need to invite their fellow players into the raid. It also doesn't hurt to defeat some Team GO Rocket members ahead of time and collect Shadow Shards to combine into Purified Gems.

Poll : 0 votes