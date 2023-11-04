Pokemon GO: Shiny Chinchou and Shiny Lanturn guide

Pokemon GO Festival of Lights is getting closer and will feature many regular and Shiny variants. The event will start at 10 am local time on November 7 and end at 8 pm local time on November 12. To the delight of many players, Tadbulb and Bellibolt will debut, while numerous other critters will also appear as wild encounters with higher frequency.

Notably, the evolutionary line of Shiny Chinchou is on the bucket list of many trainers. So, if you wish to get this unique-looking creature along with a Shiny Lanturn, there is no better opportunity than this event.

Shiny Chinchou and Shiny Lanturn are hunted for various reasons, with their design and appeal taking precedence. That said, this article will guide you through getting Shiny Chinchou and its family in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: How to get Shiny Chinchou

Shiny Chinchou in Festival of Lights (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

To obtain Shiny Chinchou in Pokemon GO, you must partake in the Festival of Lights event. The regular variant will appear more often than the unique ones. So, your chances of getting them massively depend on luck.

Both versions will be available to encounter in wild spawns, but due to their higher odds, it might be challenging to catch them without using strategies. Moreover, the Shiny rate of Shiny Chinchou is 1 out of 492.

The strategy for this critter can also be applied to other Shiny Pokemon. If a Pokemon appears in the wild, all you need to do is use items that boost its rate. Two lure-in-game resources will help you entice your desired critter. While the regular version is comparatively easy to obtain, the Shiny form demands time and luck.

Pokemon GO Lure Module and Incense are the best resources you can use to lure this Electric and Water-type critter. The former can be attached to a Pokestop, while the latter is used on a player. Incense helps you increase the spawn rate, but you must keep walking to see its effect. Lure Module, on the other hand, doesn’t require movements. You can sit back and enjoy the boosted spawn rate by staying in a single place.

Pokemon GO: How to get Shiny Lanturn

Find Shiny Lanturn in Festival of Lights (Image via Niantic)

After catching Chinchou, you can evolve it into a Shiny Lanturn by feeding the former 50 Candies. If you're struggling to obtain Candies, you can buddy your Shiny Chinchou. The Buddy Pokemon feature enables you to find its family-related materials.

The event provides an excellent opportunity to get these Pocket Monsters. The more you use the abovementioned strategies, the simpler it gets.