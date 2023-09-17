Pokemon GO Shiny Oddish, Shiny Gloom, Shiny Villeplume, Shiny Bellossom guide

The latest Pokemon GO Adventures Abound season is set to start a new event, "Oddish Research Day." Oddish and its family line is the major highlight of this occasion. Alongside that, monsters like Venonat, Bellsprout, and Roselia will be featured in wild spawns. This event focuses on the Weed Pokemon, Oddish, which trainers can encounter via the Field Research Task. There are multiple research tasks that you can complete to receive Oddish encounter rewards. The more tasks you complete, the more Oddish and its Candy you collect.

The Oddish Research Day started at 2 pm local time on September 17, 2023, and will conclude at 5 pm local time on September 17, 2023. This event provides an excellent chance to find Shiny Oddish. However, you have to get lucky to find one. By collecting enough Candies, you might get Shiny Gloom, Shiny Vileplume, and Shiny Bellossom.

How to get Shiny Oddish in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Oddish (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Pokemon GO Oddish Research Day features Oddish in various Field Research Tasks which you can get by spinning Photo Discs at Pokestop. Each task you complete provides a chance to catch it. Here is the list of tasks you need to complete to encounter the featured monster.

Oddish Encounter

Battle in a Gym.

Catch 5 Pokemon.

Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy.

Earn 3 hearts with your buddy.

Make a Great Curveball Throw.

Make 3 Curveball Throws in a row.

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row.

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws.

Make 3 Great Throws.

Make 5 Curveball Throws.

Power up Pokemon 3 times.

Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker.

Spin 2 PokeStops or Gyms.

Use a super effective Charged Attack.

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon.

Use 3 Pinap berries to help catch Pokemon.

These tasks help you encounter Oddish. Since the Shiny encounter isn't guaranteed, you must complete as many tasks as possible to get lucky.

How to get Shiny Gloom in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Gloom (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Gloom is a dual Grass- and Poison-type Pokemon from the Kanto region. It sports a max Pokemon GO Combat Power (CP) of 1900, with attack-centric stats of 153 Attack, 136 Defense, and 155 Stamina.

By completing the Field Research Task, you can collect the required Pokemon Candies to meet the evolution condition. You can find the perfect IV Gloom by first finding the ideal IV Oddish. That said, you must feed Oddish 25 Candies to evolve it into Gloom. After getting a Shiny Oddish, use the same evolution method to get Shiny Gloom.

How to get Shiny Vileplume in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Vileplume (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

After evolving Oddish into Gloom, you should collect 100 Candies more to evolve Gloom into Vileplume. You can evolve the first encountered Oddish to Gloom to speed up the evolution process. Conversely, you can collect Candies first and then evolve the Oddish family line later after finding the perfect IV form.

In Pokemon GO, Shiny Vileplume has a max CP of 2893 and impressive stats of 202 Atk, 167 Def, and 181 Sta. This monster is a good performer and can do better in the GO Battle League.

How to get Shiny Bellossom in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Bellossom (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Bellossom sports a maximum CP of 2578 in Pokemon GO. It has an attack-focused stat spread of 169 Attack, 186 Defense, and 181 Stamina. Initially found in the Kanto region, this creature can perform well in various battle formats.

You can evolve Shiny Gloom into Shiny Bellossom by feeding it 100 Candies and using a Sun Stone. The Oddish Research Day event offers a wild Oddish holding a Sun Stone encounter. However, it's not a guaranteed encounter.