Pokemon GO Shiny Reshiram guide

Pokemon GO is returning the Legendary monster, Reshiram, and its shiny form in a five-star Raid Battle. It is a member of Toa Trio, which includes Zekrom and Kyurem. Niantic will feature each of them one by one.

To get Shiny Reshiram during the Timeless Travels season, trainers must build a battle team and win the raid against its regular form.

The raid boss is one of the most robust species in the game, and the victors can get multiple rewards, along with a chance to encounter Shiny Reshiram. However, defeating and capturing the Legendary is a challenging task.

So, only with the best raid counters can you take it down. This article covers everything you need to know about conquering Reshiram and getting its shiny form in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: How to get Shiny Reshiram

Reshiram and its shiny counterpart (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO Timeless Travels season starts with the commencement of the Legendary Dragon, Reshiram, in five-star Raids. The monster has been available in the game, and the current raid boss boasts incredible power. It is a dual Dragon and Fire-type Pokemon from the Unova region. You need to defeat its regular variant to face this challenge and acquire Shiny Reshiram from raids.

Although you have a chance to beat it solo, the most efficient way would be through team-up. The most important thing to remember is that even after winning the Reshiram raid, the likelihood of encountering Shiny Reshiram is slim. The shiny encounter is not guaranteed; getting lucky is the only way to find it.

The monster took over the Gym on December 1 at 10 am local time and will remain until December 9, 2023, at 10 am local time. Due to Reshiram’s dual typing, it is weak to Dragon, Ground, and Rock-type moves and resists Fire, Grass, Bug, Steel, and Electric-type attacks. So, the team should build consistent counters revolving around its weaknesses and resistance.

Best counters to use in Pokemon GO Reshiram Raid

Reshiram as it appears (Image via TPC)

The list includes regular, Shadow, and Mega Pokemon with Fast and Charged Moves. Attacks with an asterisk(*) are Elite Moves, which can only be unlocked using an Elite Charged TM.

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Dragon Tail and Outrage Primal Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blade*

Mud Shot and Precipice Blade* Mega and Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Dragon Tail and Outrage Mega and Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail and Outrage*

Dragon Tail and Outrage* Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Smack Down and Rock Slide Shadow Rhyperior: Mud Slap and Rock Wrecker*

Mud Slap and Rock Wrecker* Mega Diancie: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Rock Throw and Rock Slide Zekrom: Dragon Breath and Outrage

Dragon Breath and Outrage Haxorus: Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe*

Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe* Palika: Dragon Tail and Draco Meter

These are the best counters for this raid. If you can’t access them, you can build a battle unit using Dragon, Ground, and Rock-type moves. Shiny Reshiram’s odds are 1 in 60 or 1.67% chance. Despite having a catch rate of 2% in the title, encountering it in raid will have a 100% catch rate.