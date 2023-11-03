Pokemon GO: Shiny Tropius guide

Shiny Tropius, the Fruit Pokemon, is one of the major highlights of the Pokemon GO City Safari event. Modeled after the Sauropoda dinosaur, this monster boasts a unique design and inspiration.

The event featuring it will start on November 4 at 10 am local time, and end on November 5 at 6 pm local time. It will take place in Mexico City, Mexico, where participants will get multiple opportunities to make friends, collect new Pocket Monsters, trade, and do a lot more. Those wanting to take a safari across the city must purchase a ticket.

At the moment, only ticket holders will get a chance to bag Shiny Tropius. Those living in other parts of the world can expect its return soon through a different event. That said, this article is a guide to getting Shiny Tropius in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: How to get Shiny Tropius

Special Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

As soon as the Pokemon GO City Safari event goes live, you will be able to start your shiny hunting journey. There are multiple Special Pocket Monsters that will be available for encounters during its duration, including Shiny Tropius. This occasion will give each ticket holder enough bonuses to capitalize on the resources. The more benefits you reap, the more lucky you will get.

Original Tropius and Shiny Tropius will be available in wild spawns. Multiple Special Pokemon are being featured, so the chances to get each one of them depends on your luck. Since you will not be playing alone in the city, you can befriend visitors and trade with them to get Shiny Tropius.

Shiny Tropius is a rare Pokemon. Therefore, to get it, you will need to catch up with its shiny rate. The odds are against you, but the event bonuses may help you along. The best strategy to encounter this critter would be to make use of Lure Modules and Incense; they are beneficial in luring Pocket Monsters to your location.

While Lure Modules will last for longer hours during the event period, Incense will not. The module will work for four hours straight. The earlier you participate, the faster you will utilize this resource.

Throughout the city, you will find enough Pokestops to attach Lure Modules, and multiple attachments will improve your likelihood of collecting Shinies. Remember, you can use Incense when traveling between Pokestops. These valuable tips will aid you in getting the best out of this event.

Pokemon GO: Can you evolve Shiny Tropius?

Shiny Tropius as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, you cannot evolve Shiny Tropius in any Pokemon games. Despite being unable to evolve, this Shiny Dinosaur Pokemon poses a threat to many Pokemon GO types.

Tropius' weaknessess:

Ice

Fire

Flying

Poison

Rock

Tropius' resistances:

Ground

Grass

Fighting

Water

The best movesets for Tropius in Pokemon GO are Razor Leaf as the Fast Move and Leaf Blade as the Charged Move.