Pokemon GO Shiny Venomoth guide

Pokemon GO's Noxious Swamp event has given many players a chance to get their hands on some of the franchise's most beloved Poison-type creatures. One of these creatures is the evolved form of Venonat, Venomoth. While most players will just be happy getting this creature to fill out their Pokedex, some may take it further to find its rare shiny variant.

Shiny Pokemon have become the cornerstone of every trainer's collection following the variant's introduction in the second generation of the main franchise. However, Niantic has become much more restrictive on which Shiny Pokemon can appear on live servers compared to these mainline titles. As such, players will need to do some research to ensure Shiny Venomoth can be obtained in the popular mobile game.

Best way to find Shiny Venomoth in Pokemon GO

Venomoth as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Thankfully, it has been confirmed that Shiny Venomoth is in the game and can be caught. However, since Venonat is the creature that is receiving the spawn rate increase, players would have better luck looking for a Shiny Venonat than evolving it.

There are a few ways players can increase this chance even further to indirectly increase their shiny odds. The weather is the first and most commonly overlooked detail regarding shiny hunting in Pokemon GO.

Much like the main series, the climate of a given area plays a huge role in determining what creatures can spawn in an area. Since Venonat and Venomoth are both Bug and Poison types, they have the highest chance of appearing in rainy and cloudy weather.

Another factor players can use when shiny hunting is the game's different consumable items to increase the general spawn rate of an area. These two items are the Lure Module and the Incense. Both items can be purchased from Pokemon GO's in-app store or found for free by spinning the photo disk at every Pokestop and gym location.

How to evolve Venonat into Venomoth in Pokemon GO?

Venonat as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Venonat is not one of the creatures in the game that require some special evolution method linked with time or trade between players. The only condition players need to meet before they can evolve their Venonat into Venomoth is to acquire 50 Venonat candies.

Since Venonat is experiencing a heightened spawn rate thanks to Pokemon GO's Noxious Swamp event, players should have no problem catching enough wild Venonat to evolve once they find the shiny form they desire. Items like Rare Candies and Pinap Berries can also be used to speed up their process.

Is Venomoth good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Venomoth is neither good nor bad in the mobile game's competitive scene. While its moveset is decent, and its typing is very strong offensively, the existence of Beedrill overshadows Venomoth. Furthermore, Venomoth can only hold its own in the Great League due to its low combat power limit.