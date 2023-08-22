Venomoth PvP and PvE guide in Pokemon GO: Best movesets, counters, and more

Pokemon
By Spencer Whitworth
Modified Aug 22, 2023 04:53 GMT
Venomoth is the evolution of Venonat in Pokemon GO.
Venomoth has a few niche applications in Pokemon GO battles (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO's Noxious Swamp event has seen players catching a ton of different poisonous Pocket Monsters. For example, trainers could find the Bug/Poison-type Venonat across the wild, allowing them to collect enough candy to evolve it into Venomoth. However, a question remains: is Venomoth worth any investment as a fighter in PvE or PvP battles in this mobile title?

To put things plainly, Venomoth isn't particularly effective in Pokemon GO battles in either the PvE or PvP arena. Its stats and maximum CP simply don't provide it with much firepower or durability. Regardless, Venomoth does have some niche applications in both arenas when it has the right movesets.

Before the Noxious Swamp event ends, it doesn't hurt to examine Venomoth's best movesets and its top counters in Pokemon GO.

What are Venomoth's best PvE movesets in Pokemon GO?

As a Bug/Poison-type creature in Pokemon GO, Venomoth naturally benefits from using moves of the two types. This is due in part to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) that enhances damage output when attacks and their users match elements. However, the Pocket Monster has a sizable list of moves to work with aside from its Bug/Poison arsenal.

Although it doesn't receive STAB, Venomoth can also use Psychic-type moves like Confusion and Psychic in Pokemon GO. This provides Venomoth with the ability to counter Fighting- and Poison-type foes, which may improve its versatility in certain low-stakes PvE battles like 1- or 3-star raids.

All in all, trainers may want to stick to an effective move combo of Bug Bite and Bug Buzz unless they're taking on Fighting- and Poison-type foes. In that case, using Confusion and Psychic is a great call.

Recommended Moves

  • Bug Bite + Bug Buzz
  • Confusion + Psychic

What is Venomoth's best PvP moveset in Pokemon GO?

In PvP arenas like Pokemon GO's Battle League, Venomoth's move versatility does it some good. Moreover, the CP limits imposed by the Great League, in particular, help level the playing field for this Bug/Poison-type creature, giving it an improved chance at performing well in battles. With a solid team, Venomoth can shine in limited action in the Great League.

It should be noted, however, that Venomoth simply doesn't have the CP limit or IV stats to perform in the Ultra and Master Leagues. With that in mind, sticking to the Great League isn't necessarily a bad thing. Here, the creature can employ a diverse moveset to deal with multiple enemy type combinations.

Recommended PvP moveset for Venomoth

  • Confusion + Poison Fang + Bug Buzz

What are the best counters to beat Venomoth in Pokemon GO?

Regardless of whether players are encountering Venomoth in the PvE or PvP arena, they'll want the right creatures and moves to hard-counter it and defeat it quickly. Fortunately, this isn't particularly difficult to do, as Venomoth possesses four weaknesses: Fire-, Flying-, Psychic-, and Rock-type moves.

For optimal results, trainers will want to utilize STAB to deal optimum damage against Venomoth. Even if players are taking it on as a raid boss, Venomoth's durability shouldn't be able to outlast super effective damage for long.

Best Pokemon counters to beat Venomoth

  • Mewtwo
  • Reshiram
  • Hoopa
  • Heatran
  • Chandelure
  • Alakazam
  • Volcarona
  • Primal Groudon
  • Galarian Articuno
  • Moltres
  • Latias
  • Latios
  • Espeon
  • Darmanitan
  • Lunala
  • Metagross
  • Ho-Oh
  • Victini
  • Rampardos
Best moves to counter and beat Venomoth

  • Confusion
  • Psystrike
  • Fire Fang
  • Fusion Flare
  • Psychic
  • Fire Spin
  • Magma Storm
  • Overheat
  • Fire Blast
  • Brave Bird
  • Zen Headbutt
  • Incinerate
  • V-Create
  • Smack Down
  • Rock Slide

Keep in mind that in addition to the creatures and moves listed above, many other options are available to defeat Venomoth. As long as trainers are taking advantage of a favorable type matchup, this poisonous bug simply can't keep up for long.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
