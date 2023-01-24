Pokemon GO Shuckle raid guide (January 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

As part of Pokemon GO's Lunar New Year event, trainers can find Shuckle in gyms as a 3-star raid boss.

While Shuckle doesn't have great stopping power, its defense is top-notch. This makes any battle against the Pocket Monster one of attrition rather than a fight where players need to worry about heavy damage output from it. Having said that, the creature can still knock out more than a few raid challengers, thanks to its high defense.

However, no Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO is invincible, and Shuckle can be overcome with the right counters in place.

Shuckle is weak to Water, Steel, and Rock-type moves and Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO

As a Bug/Rock-type Pokemon, Shuckle is susceptible to Water, Steel, and Rock-type moves and creatures. If trainers focus on these specific type counters in Pokemon GO, the Pocket Monster simply won't last in battle.

As high as its defense stat is, Shuckle can't take super effective damage at a constant clip without fainting, even if it receives a boost to its overall health and CP as a raid boss.

Top Pokemon counters to Shuckle

Metagross

Rampardos

Kyogre

Empoleon

Terrakion

Dialga

Tyrantrum

Rhyperior

Kingler

Excadrill

Gyarados

Genesect (Douse Drive)

Zacian

Swampert

Gigalith

Standard Genesect

Samurott

Jirachi

Top move counters to Shuckle

Bullet Punch

Smack Down

Waterfall

Metal Claw

Rock Throw

Bubble

Water Gun

Meteor Smash

Rock Slide

Surf

Hydro Pump

Hydro Cannon

Iron Head

Meteor Beam

Rock Wrecker

Crabhammer

Techno Blast (Water)

Magnet Bomb

Doom Desire

With a well-rounded team of the right counters, Shuckle should fall in short order. Additionally, trainers can use their Mega Evolutions in this Pokemon GO raid. However, depending on how much Mega Energy is available, it may be considered a waste when higher-tier bosses tend to require Megas more often.

To improve the overall clear time and ensure maximum rewards, Pokemon GO trainers can bring along some friends to take on Shuckle.

As long as Shuckle sustains plenty of Water, Rock, and Steel-type damage, it won't last too long in the fight. Once it has been defeated, it's time for trainers to reap their rewards and catch Shuckle for their own use.

Although Shuckle sports the best maximum defense stat in Pokemon GO, its uses are somewhat limited.

While it can certainly battle, the creature isn't advised for newer players or those who don't have a concrete strategy for it in place. This is because its peak defense is offset by paltry attack and stamina stats, making it a nuisance to get rid of but not much of a fighter when it comes to dealing damage to opponents.

However, Shuckle still has some applications, particularly when defending gyms for a given team. The sturdy defender can be healed with a few berries and remains a very difficult opponent to dislodge. However, the trouble arises when trainers expect huge damage output.

Be that as it may, victory with Shuckle in any arena is still possible if a player formulates a capable battle party around it.

