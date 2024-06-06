Pokemon GO Slaking: Best moveset, counters, and is it good?

  • home icon
By Samir Dhakal
Modified Jun 06, 2024 20:47 GMT
By using the best movesets for Slaking in Pokemon GO, you can get the best results. The Pokemon from the Hoenn region is a formidable force in the mainline games because of its total base stat of 670. However, many trainers wonder whether it is any good in the different battle modes of the mobile game. If it is, which attacks should one equip it with? And what are its best counters?

This article will explore all the moves, including the best ones, for Slaking in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE. It will discuss the best counters for it in both scenarios as well.

Best moveset for Pokemon GO Slaking

The Normal-type Lazy Pokemon Slaking has multiple Fast and Charged Attack options. However, trainers should only utilize those that deal more damage, offer type coverage, and activate the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

Here are the recommended moves for your Slaking:

Best PvP moveset for Slaking:

  • Fast Move: Yawn
  • Charged Moves: Body Slam and Earthquake

Best PvE moveset for Slaking:

  • Fast Move: Yawn
  • Charged Move: Body Slam

Aside from Earthquake, all of Slaking's Charged Attacks benefit from the STAB effect. Pokemon that activate this effect are more likely to inflict significant damage to opponents.

Counters for Slaking in Pokemon GO

Trainers can only counter Slaking in Pokemon GO with Fighting-type moves. As a result, using other types of attacks will yield bad results. That said, here are some popular counters this Normal-type species faces in the game:

Great League counters:

  • Guzzlord
  • Wigglytuff
  • Shadow Whiscash
  • Annihilape
  • Shadow Poliwrath

Ultra League counters:

  • Cobalion
  • Virizion
  • Obstagoon
  • Toxicroak
  • Charizard
  • Altered Giratina

Master League counters:

  • Rhyperior
  • Dialga
  • Metagross
  • Solgaleo
  • Excadrill

PvE (Raid) counters:

  • Terrakion
  • Keldeo
  • Lucario
  • Marshadow
  • Conkeldurr
  • Machamp

All moves of Slaking in the mobile game

Slaking has a limited number of moves in the game and most of them are Normal types. Let's look at all of them:

Fast Move:

  • Yawn (Normal, STAB)

Charged Moves:

  • Hyper Beam (Normal, STAB)
  • Earthquake (Ground)
  • Play Rough (Fairy)
  • Body Slam (Normal, STAB)

Is Slaking good in Pokemon GO PVP and Raids?

Slaking is a decent pick for Pokemon GO Raid Battles. This is mostly due to its moveset which can deal 10.41 damage per second and has a total damage output of 391.10 in Partly Cloudy weather. Moreover, it is an Attack and Stamina-focused monster with a maximum CP of 5010. So if you remove bad attacks and add the right ones, Slaking can be a good fighter in PvE play.

On the other hand, Slaking is not an optimal choice for PvP play like the GO Battle League (GBL). It is not suited for any of its formats, which is why trainers prefer to take it to raids instead.

