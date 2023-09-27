Pokemon GO Sneasler PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

The 'Out to Play' event in Pokemon GO is set to commence on September 27, 2023, offering trainers the chance to encounter a Hisuian variety of existing species. Among these creatures is Sneasler, a Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Sneasler is a dual Fighting and Poison Type Pokemon, and its initial evolutionary form, Hisuian Sneasel, will be obtainable through 7km Eggs and Field Research Tasks throughout the event, which concludes on October 2, 2023.

In terms of its performance in Pokemon GO battles, Sneasler exhibits good stats, making it decently competitive in both PvE and PvP settings. However, its not-so-intriguing variety of moves leaves this creature a little behind in comparison to many others.

For trainers determined to utilize Sneasler in battle, it's advisable to explore its optimal move sets. Additionally, understanding the most effective counters to outmatch Sneasler in combat can be a strategic benefit.

What are Sneasler's learnable moves in Pokemon GO?

Hisuian Sneasel and Sneasler (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sneasler has access to three Fast Moves and Charged Moves in Pokemon GO. Although there are a few attacks that have elemental types different from Sneasler's Psychic types, it naturally benefits most from Fighting and Poison-Type moves thanks to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) it receives.

Unfortunately, it doesn't get access to any Poison STAB charged moves, which really puts this creature at a competitive disadvantage.

Sneasler's Fast Moves

Poison Jab

Shadow Claw

Rock Smash

Sneasler's Charged Moves

Close Combat

Aerial Ace

X-Scissor

What is Sneasler's best moveset in Pokemon GO PvE

Sneasler has an impressive Attack stat of 259 but lacks the option to be used creatively due to its restricted moveset. It not having a Poison-Type STAB charge move is a huge drawback for this Pokemon.

However, it still stands as a formidable Fighting-Type candidate if the metas are not available. But due to many limitations, choosing a Sneasler over a Lucario, Conkeldurr, or Machamp is not a viable choice of play for many players.

Recommended PvE moveset for Sneasler

Rock Smash + Close Combat, X-Scissor

What is Sneasler's best moveset in Pokemon GO PvP

Sneasler's high attack but low tank stats make it an easy target for many in the meta. Close Combat debuff further results in it being a threat, leaving it almost susceptible to even bad move combinations thrown by an opponent.

One of the strategic plays could be baiting the foe's Psychic-types and using an X-Scissor, but in the end, that is not very consistent.

However, Sneasler shines the most in Master League due to not having the cap on CP to fully use its high attack potential.

Recommended PvP movesets for Sneasler

Poison Jab + Close Combat, X-Scissor

Shadow Claw + Close Combat, X-Scissor

What are the best counters to beat Sneasler in Pokemon GO

Best counters to beat Sneasler in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To counter Sneasler effectively in Pokemon GO, you can employ Pokemon with Psychic, Flying, or Ground-type moves, as Sneasler's dual Poison and Fighting-type renders it weak to these attacks.

It's worth keeping a note that this dual-type combination makes it four times weaker to Psychic-Types. To defeat Sneasler, consider the following reliable options a few among the many:

Shadow Mewtwo

Mega Alakazam

Mewtwo

Mega Latios

Mega Gardevior

Shadow Latios

Shadow Metagross

Hoopa (Unbound)

Lunala

Mega Rayquaza

Shadow Moltres

Yveltal

Mega Pidgeot

Shadow Honchkrow

Shadow Staraptor

Primal Groudon

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Mamoswine

Groudon

Shadow Rhyperior

Mega Swampert

Landorus (Therian)

Garchomp

Due to Sneasler's weak Defense and Stamina IVs, it tends to faint faster when subjected to Super Effective damage. This holds true even when it possesses boosted CP and health as a raid boss.

As long as your lineup includes Pokemon with appropriate types and strong CP/IVs, Sneasler should pose no significant challenge.