Pokemon GO: The best moveset for Snorlax

Currently one of Pokemon GO's Tier 3 raid bosses, Snorlax is a tanky Normal-type Pokemon well known for its sleepy nature but impressive combat potential.

Compared to much of Pokemon GO's roster, Snorlax has a large number of moves it is capable of learning. Including the legacy move Yawn, Snorlax has a total of 10 moves at its disposal, encompassing seven different elemental types.

Since its collection of moves is so large, it can be tricky to figure out which combination of moves provides the best returns in combat. Fortunately, the Pokemon GO community has compiled three key statistics to help players decide.

Pokemon GO: Snorlax move breakdown

Since Snorlax has so much move variety in Pokemon GO, breaking down its movesets can be crucial to finding the ideal moves to provide it the most benefit in battle. Weather boosts and type advantages are always something to consider, but the moves themselves have base values that can be measured in the event that the battle situation equal.

These values are measured by the Pokemon GO community in three major categories:

Damage Per Second (DPS): The amount of damage a Pokemon's moves deal every second of battle given that it doesn't stop attacking.

Total Damage Overall (TDO): The maximum amount of damage a Pokemon has the ability to deal before it faints from taking too much damage.

Time to First Activation (TTFA): Since charged moves are so vital to Pokemon GO's combat, activating them quickly is an important way to get ahead early. This value measures the seconds it takes to charge and activate the Pokemon's charged move.

Before those values are calculated, it's important to know Snorlax's full list of available moves and their types:

Fast moves

Lick (Ghost-type)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type)

Charged moves

Skull Bash (Normal-type)

Hyper Beam (Normal-type)

Earthquake (Ground-type)

Heavy Slam (Steel-type)

Superpower (Fighting-type)

Outrage (Dragon-type)

Body Slam (Normal-type)

Legacy fast moves

Yawn (Normal-type)

With these moves in mind, their DPS, TDO, and TTFA can be totaled. Based on current metrics, the best moveset for Snorlax omitting type advantages and weather boosts is Lick and Skull Bash. To support this, Pokemon GO players can examine the movesets by the numbers:

Lick + Skull Bash: 12.68 DPS / 797.98 TDO / 8.5 second TTFA

DPS / TDO / 8.5 second TTFA Lick + Outrage: 12.04 DPS / 757.95 TDO / 4.5 second TTFA

Zen Headbutt + Hyper Beam: 11.94 DPS / 751.42 TDO / 11 second TTFA

Lick + Hyper Beam: 11.9 DPS / 749.43 TDO / 8.5 second TTFA

Lick + Body Slam: 11.57 DPS / 728.24 TDO / 3 second TTFA

TTFA Zen Headbutt + Body Slam: 11.49 DPS / 723.12 TDO / 4.4 second TTFA

Zen Headbutt + Outrage: 11.41 DPS / 718.54 TDO / 5.5 second TTFA

Lick + Heavy Slam: 11.31 DPS / 712.22 TDO / 4.5 second TTFA

Lick + Earthquake: 11.1 DPS / 699.04 TDO / 8.5 second TTFA

Zen Headbutt + Skull Bash: 11.04 DPS / 695.18 TDO / 11 second TTFA

Zen Headbutt + Heavy Slam: 10.8 DPS / 679.75 TDO / 5.5 second TTFA

Lick + Superpower: 10.8 DPS / 679.75 TDO / 4.5 second TTFA

Zen Headbutt + Superpower: 10.52 DPS / 662.27 TDO / 5.5 second TTFA

Zen Headbutt + Earthquake: 10.29 DPS / 647.88 TDO / 11 second TTFA

Yawn + Outrage: 8.41 DPS / 541.13 TDO / 6.8 second TTFA

Yawn + Body Slam: 8.41 DPS / 529.5 TDO / 5.1 second TTFA

Yawn + Hyper Beam: 7.85 DPS / 494.17 TDO / 11.9 second TTFA

Yawn + Superpower: 7.17 DPS / 451.45 TDO / 6.8 second TTFA

Yawn + Heavy Slam: 7.13 DPS / 448.59 TDO / 6.8 second TTFA

Yawn + Skull Bash: 6.82 DPS / 429.22 TDO / 11.9 second TTFA

Yawn + Earthquake: 6.19 DPS / 389.66 TDO / 11.9 second TTFA

This list is not permanent, as Niantic is always tweaking and adding to Pokemon GO's move system. However, this list should allow players to pick the right moves to suit their Snorlax in battle.

