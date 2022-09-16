Pokemon GO Togedemaru guide: Best counters, weaknesses, & more

The Test Your Mettle event in Pokemon GO puts Steel-types like Togedemaru front and center.
Trainers may come across the Electric/Steel-type Pokemon in the wild but can guarantee an encounter with it if they battle it in a Raid.
During Test Your Mettle, Togedemaru will appear in 1-Star Raids. Players can beat the Pokemon by taking advantage of its weaknesses and using battle options that can deal supereffective damage.
Togedemaru's weaknesses in Pokemon GO
As an Electric/Steel-type Pokemon, Togedemaru comes with three type weaknesses. They are:
- Ground
- Fighting
- Fire
The Fighting and Fire-type weaknesses will see Togedemaru take basic supereffective damage because of its Steel-typing. However, the Ground weakness is what players should really focus on.
Togedemaru has a double weakness to Ground-type attacks. Both Electric and Steel-type Pokemon are weak to Ground-type moves. This makes any Ground-type attack much more effective against Togedemaru.
Togedemaru's resistances in Pokemon GO
There are quite a few attack types that trainers want to avoid when facing Togedemaru in a Raid.
There are 12 different types of attacks that are not very effective against it:
- Normal
- Rock
- Bug
- Grass
- Electric
- Psychic
- Ice
- Dragon
- Fairy
- Flying
- Poison
- Steel
The final three, Flying, Poison, and Steel, only do 39% damage to Togedemaru. The remaining nine types do 63% damage. Not a single attack of the listed types should be used to try and win a battle against Togedemaru.
The best counters for Togedemaru in Pokemon GO
Ground-type Pokemon are notorious for their immunity to Electric-type attacks. They also resist Steel-type moves. In Pokemon GO, there are no immunities, so Electric-type attacks just do very little damage instead of none at all.
Here are some of the best Pokemon and their movesets that can easily defeat Togedemaru in a Raid:
- Landorus (Therian): Mud Shot as the Fast Attack. Earthquake as the Charged Attack.
- Excadrill: Mud-Slap as the Fast Attack. Earthquake as the Charged Attack.
- Garchomp: Mud Shot as the Fast Attack. Earthquake as the Charged Attack.
- Blaziken: Counter as the Fast Attack. Blast Burn as the Charged Attack.
- Lucario: Counter as the Fast Attack. Aura Sphere as the Charged Attack.
- Chandelure: Incinerate as the Fast Attack. Overheat as the Charged Attack.
Many powerful Ground-type Pokemon have the same attacks in Pokemon GO. Trainers can throw them into battle with the 1-Star Togedemaru and ensure that they'll come out as the victor.
There are also some Fighting and Fire-types listed for those who may not have Ground-types in their Pokemon collection. They should be able to get the job done just as well, with Togedemaru having such little HP and CP (from being a 1-Star Raid).
It is important to use attacks that target Togedemaru's weaknesses with a Pokemon that has a matching type. They receive a Same Type Attack Bonus, which will make the attack much stronger than if a Pokemon with a different type used the move.