Pokemon GO Venemoth raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's Crackling Voltage begins on January 27, 2023, and Venomoth will be the 3-star raid boss during the event. If trainers are looking for an opportunity to capture a quality Venomoth without evolving Venonat first, this is a fairly good opportunity to do so.

As a 3-star raid boss, Venomoth doesn't get the massive boost to power that its counterparts at higher tiers do. As a result, it can be beaten relatively easily in raids, even by newer trainers. However, to avoid unintended results in this particular Pokemon GO raid, trainers will still want to counter Venomoth with the right Pokemon and moves.

With the appropriate team, trainers can easily defeat Venomoth solo with minimal difficulty.

Top Pokemon and move counters to battle Venomoth in Pokemon GO

Moltres can be a menace for Venomoth in Pokemon GO battles (Image via Niantic)

Venomoth is a Poison/Bug-type species that is vulnerable to various elemental types like Fire, Flying, Psychic, and Rock. Despite receiving a boost to its health as a raid boss, Venomoth is not particularly resilient and can be defeated quickly in battle with an effective counter team. Pokemon GO trainers will want to use the best Pocket Monsters at their disposal to take Venomoth down quickly.

Top Pokemon counters against Venomoth:

Mewtwo

Reshiram

Hoopa

Lunala

Espeon

Latios

Moltres

Chandelure

Galarian Articuno

Victini

Aerodactyl

Alakazam

Darmanitan

Ho-Oh

Blaziken

Metagross

Rhyperior

Rampardos

Top move counters against Venomoth:

Psycho Cut

Fire Fang

Confusion

Zen Headbutt

Fire Spin

Incinerate

Smack Down

Psystrike

Fusion Flare

Psychic

Sky Attack

Brave Bird

Overheat

V-Create

Blast Burn

Rock Wrecker

Rock Slide

In addition to the Pokemon and moves listed above, you can also consider using any of Venomoth's elemental counters. This particular raid boss simply doesn't have the durability to overcome consistent super effective damage being dealt to it. For even better results and less time expended overall, you can bring in a few fellow players to assist in the raid.

Venomoth should be one of the easiest raid bosses to defeat during the Crackling Voltage event in Pokemon GO. Granted, defeating 1-star raid bosses is easier in most situations, but those particular bosses don't tend to have much of a return on investment. At the very least, Venomoth has some applications in certain PvP formats, particularly in special formats where only certain types are permitted.

For many players, Venomoth may not exactly be the ideal raid boss to spend a raid pass on. However, newer players hoping to expand their collection of Pokemon may want to take it on in Pokemon GO. As long as trainers have counters with quality IV stats and pretty high CP, Venomoth shouldn't be much more dangerous as a raid boss than it would be as a standard opponent in PvE and PvP environments.

If trainers are hoping to take on Venomoth in raids, they'll have plenty of time to do so. The Crackling Voltage event runs from January 27 to February 5, 2023. This should provide ample time to collect raid passes and battle Venomoth as many times as necessary.

