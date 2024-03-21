Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders event preparation guide

The Verdant Wonders event is here in Pokemon GO. One of the rarest Mythical Pocket Monsters is returning to the game, incentivizing players to dive into this event. You can participate in this event from Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 10 am local time through Monday, March 25, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

In this article, we will run you through everything about the Verdant Wonders event in Pokemon GO to help you make the most of it.

How to prepare for the Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders event

Cottonee wearing a flower crown will make its debut in GO through the Verdant Wonders event. This Pokemon is also going to have a Shiny variant. So, if lucky, you might encounter one in the wild.

You might want to evolve a Shiny Cottonee wearing a flower crown to get a Shiny Whimsicott with the same item. This will be a wonderful addition to your Shiny Pokedex.

To evolve a Shiny Cottonee, you will need one Sun Stone and 50 Cottonee Candies. You can get Sun Stones from spinning random PokeStops or through Research Tasks. There are a few other ways of getting it, but these are the most common sources.

Regarding Candies, you can maximize your Candy gains from the Verdant Wonders event by using Pinap Berries. Using a Silver Pinap Berry will multiply your Candy yield by 2.34 times, while the regular variant will double it.

You can also Mega Evolve a monster with the same elemental typing as the ones you are catching to get more Candies, Candy XL, and Experience Points for every catch. For the Verdant Wonders event, Mega Evolving a Grass-type Pokemon like Mega Sceptile, will be the best choice as most of the monsters spawning during this event will share a similar elemental typing.

Best wild Pokemon spawns during the Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders event

Breloom (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bulbasaur: It evolves into Venusaur and Mega Venusaur is the third-best Grass-type attacker in GO.

It evolves into Venusaur and Mega Venusaur is the third-best Grass-type attacker in GO. Tangela: This monster evolves into Tangrowth, one of the best Grass-type attackers in its shadow form. So, you can stack some Tangela Candies for a shadow variant you might want to power up.

This monster evolves into Tangrowth, one of the best Grass-type attackers in its shadow form. So, you can stack some Tangela Candies for a shadow variant you might want to power up. Shroomish: This monster evolves into Breloom, a decent Fighting-type attacker.

This monster evolves into Breloom, a decent Fighting-type attacker. Flower Crown Cottonee: While this monster has no relevance in the current meta, you might want to catch as many as possible to get the rare Shiny variant. Catching a lot of this particular creature will increase your chances of encountering a Shiny variant. There’s no certainty that this costumed Pokemon will return to GO anytime soon. So, it is worth your time.

While this monster has no relevance in the current meta, you might want to catch as many as possible to get the rare Shiny variant. Catching a lot of this particular creature will increase your chances of encountering a Shiny variant. There’s no certainty that this costumed Pokemon will return to GO anytime soon. So, it is worth your time. Flabebe: This is one of the best monsters to focus on during the Verdant Wonders event. Not only is Shiny Flabebe making its debut through this event, but Florges is a great Fairy-type attacker. It ranks #51 in the Ultra League and #28 in the Master League.

This is one of the best monsters to focus on during the Verdant Wonders event. Not only is Shiny Flabebe making its debut through this event, but Florges is a great Fairy-type attacker. It ranks #51 in the Ultra League and #28 in the Master League. Zorua: This Pokemon is pretty rare outside of events. So, while it is not very useful in the current meta, now is a good chance to hunt for a Shiny version of this creature.

Best Pokemon from Research Tasks during Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders event

Vulpix: You can farm for Vulpix Candies for Alolan Ninetails, which is an amazing attacker in the Great League.

You can farm for Vulpix Candies for Alolan Ninetails, which is an amazing attacker in the Great League. Poliwag: It evolves into Poliwrath, one of the best Water- and Fighting-type attackers, ranking at #47 in the Great League and #4 in the Ultra League.

All shiny Pokemon during the Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders event

You can encounter the following Shiny Pocket Monsters during this event in GO:

Shiny Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour

Shiny Zorua

Shiny Flabebe (All forms of this Pokemon will get their Shiny variants during this event)

Shiny Cutiefly

Shiny Flower Crown Cottonee

Shiny Bulbasaur

Shiny Oddish

Shiny Tangela

Shiny Hoppip

Shiny Poochyena

Shiny Shroomish

Best raid bosses during the Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders event

Tapu Lele (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regice will be available in 5-star raids, but it is not worth your passes as it does not see a lot of play in the current meta.

Tapu Lele will be getting a new Charged move – Nature’s Madness. This new attack might improve its performance in the Master League. Check out our in-depth analysis of Tapu Lele with Nature’s Madness.

Is it worth purchasing the Zarude Special Research ticket?

Zarude in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Upon purchasing the Zarude Special Research ticket, you will get the following premium items:

2 Premium Raid Passes

1 Incense

These items are worth 240 PokeCoins, which would roughly cost you around US$ 3. The main reward from this Special Research, however, is Zarude, the Rogue Monkey Pokemon.

This monster has been featured in Pokemon GO only once before this event. Back in 2021, this monster was available for free, but right now, it is part of a US$8 Special Research. According to Niantic’s analytics, it could take years for this monster to return to the game.

So, if you are a collector and do not want to miss out on one of the rarest Mythical Pokemon in GO, the Special Research ticket is worth every penny.

Besides its rarity in Pokemon GO, Zarude is also a good asset for your PvP and PvE requirements. It is a top 10 Grass-type monster and sits at #27 in the Master League, but it can be taxing on your Rare Candy reserve to level up Zarude.