Is Tapu Lele with Nature's Madness good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Tapu Lele with Nature's Madness will be available in Pokemon GO for the first time on March 21, 2024. Players who catch the guardian deity of Akala Island from 5-star raids will receive a version of the critter that knows its exclusive move from the mainline Pokemon games. In Niantic's mobile game, Nature's Madness is a Fairy-type Charged Attack.

Whether you manage to catch a Tapu Lele with this move in Pokemon GO, or you already have a variant that you want to teach the move to, you will want to know the move's viability in PvP and PvE battles. This article gives talks in detail about the same.

Is Tapu Lele with Nature's Madness good in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Tapu Lele in the anime (Image via TPC)

Before getting into the viability of Tapu Lele with Nature's Madness in Pokemon GO, let's take a look at the critter's typing, stats, and move pool. These are as follows:

Type: Psychic and Fairy

Psychic and Fairy Attack: 259

259 Defense: 208

208 Stamina: 172

172 Max. CP: 3,950

3,950 Fast Attacks: Confusion and Astonish

Confusion and Astonish Charged Attacks: Moonblast, Future Sight, Psyshock, Focus Blast, and Nature's Madness (exclusive)

In GO Battle League, Nature's Madness is a Fairy-type Charged Attack that deals 96 base damage (including STAB) and costs 50 energy. While this might not look like much, the guaranteed one-stage Defense drop it comes with makes the move extremely powerful.

Unfortunately, Tapu Lele cannot make very good use of it, unlike its Electric-type counterpart, Tapu Koko. Against the Ultra League meta, the former, with Nature's Madness, wins only nine and 10 meta matchups in 1-1 and 2-2 shield situations, respectively. This is the same across the board, irrespective of its second-charged attack.

In even-shielded situations in the Master League, the numbers improve, but only marginally. Tapu Lele has the opportunity to shine in the zeroes in this format. It picks up crucial wins against Altered Giratina, Kyogre, Xerneas, Yveltal, and Hero Forme Zacian. However, it can achieve this feat even with Psyshock and Moonblast as its Charged Attacks.

Overall, Tapu Lele remains a substandard PvP pick, even with the signature move in its kitty. This is mostly because of its below-average Stamina stat.

Is Tapu Lele with Nature's Madness good in Pokemon GO Gym and Raid battles?

Tapu Lele with Nature's Madness and Mega Gardevoir are the best Fairy-type attackers in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

It is as a Fairy-type PvE attacker that Nature's Madness Tapu Lele shines. This 90-damage-for-50-energy attack boosts it to the position of the best non-Mega Fairy-type in the meta. In neutral situations, it is able to dish out 18.37 DPS and has a TDO of 531.6.

Before getting access to Nature's Madness, Tapu Lele's best Fairy-type attack combination was Confusion and Moonblast, which dished out 14.87 DPS for a TDO of 430.3 in neutral situations.

How to get Tapu Lele with Nature's Madness in Pokemon GO

There are two ways to acquire a Tapu Lele that knows Nature's Madness in Pokemon GO. You must successfully catch it after taking it down in 5-star raids between 10 am local time on March 21 and 10 am local time on April 4, 2024. Alternatively, you must teach it the move using an Elite Charged TM.

