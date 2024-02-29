Is Tapu Koko with Nature's Madness good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Tapu Koko with Nature's Madness in Pokemon GO will be available for the first time starting from March 1, 2024. This is the signature move of this Pocket Monster from Generation VII. In Niantic's mobile game, it is a Fairy-type Charged Attack that Tapu Koko may know when caught during specific events or if taught using an Elite Charged TM.

Whether you plan on catching Tapu Koko with Nature's Madness in Pokemon GO, or have one that you are considering teaching this new move, it can be helpful to know its viability in PvP and PvE battles. This article will give you an overview about the same.

Is Tapu Koko with Nature's Madness good in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Before getting into Nature's Madness' viability when used by Tapu Koko, let us take a look at its typing, stats, and move pool:

Type: Electric and Fairy

Electric and Fairy Attack: 250

250 Defense: 181

181 Stamina: 172

172 Max. CP: 3,582

3,582 Fast Attacks: Quick Attack and Volt Switch

Quick Attack and Volt Switch Charged Attacks: Thunder, Thunderbolt, Brave Bird, Dazzling Gleam, and Nature's Madness (exclusive)

Nature's Madness is a Fairy-type Charged Attack that deals 80 base damage (96 with STAB) at 50 energy. This makes it a pretty hard-hitting move that also lowers the target's defense by one stage.

GBL enthusiasts would know that Tapu Koko has never been a popular pick in trainer battles in either the Ultra League or the Master League. However, the addition of the new move presents interesting possibilities for the critter.

In Pokemon GO's Ultra League, Tapu Koko with Nature's Madness has better performances than its counterpart with Dazzling Gleam in both 0-0 and 2-2 shield scenarios. In the former, it picks up victories against Annihilape and Altered Forme Giratina, while in the latter, it sees seven more favorable matchups, including Cresselia, Defense Forme Deoxys, Obstagoon, and Talonflame.

In Pokemon GO's Master League, Tapu Koko with Nature's Madness sees a slight improvement in all even-shielded situations. The most significant improvement is when both sides have two remaining shields, where it picks up wins against the newly launched Origin Forme Dialga with Roar of Time, Metagross, Reshiram, Xerneas, and Zekrom.

Overall, even though Tapu Koko with this exclusive move is an upgrade, it is unlikely that the critter will become a meta pick anytime soon.

Is Tapu Koko with Nature's Madness good in Pokemon GO Gym and Raid battles?

Tapu Koko is ineligible to be a Gym Defender. Even as an attacker, Dazzling Gleam deals 100 damage for 50 energy, while Nature's Madness deals only 90. This makes the former a better pick for the Guardian Deity of Melemele Island.

How to get Tapu Koko with Nature's Madness in Pokemon GO

To get Tapu Koko with Nature's Madness, you must capture it between March 1 and 14, 2024, while it appears in 5-star raids. If you miss this window, you would have to invest an Elite Charged TM to teach this Pocket Monster its signature move in Niantic's mobile game.

