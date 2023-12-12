Pokemon GO Vivillon map and patterns: How to get them all

While some Pokemon GO players may not be fans of Vivillon due to its relatively low battle capabilities, the Kalos Bug/Flying-type has proven to be a hit among collectors. This is because Vivillon possesses 20 different patterns that can be seen on its wings, 18 of which can currently be obtained in Niantic's mobile title. However, getting these wing patterns isn't as simple as searching the wild.

Instead, Pokemon GO players will have to utilize the in-game postcard system to obtain different Vivillon patterns. Postcards can be pinned when players receive a gift from another trainer, adding it to their collection. When three postcards have been pinned from a specific region, a Scatterbug will spawn nearby that can ultimately evolve into a Vivillon with one of the 18 patterns.

Each Vivillon pattern in Pokemon GO and the regions they are connected to

Each Vivillon pattern and the world region it is tied to in Pokemon GO (Image via Serebii.net)

Pokemon GO players hoping to snag each Vivillon wing pattern will have to make friends with quite a few trainers worldwide. While this is certainly made easier thanks to friend code sharing, each pattern is tied to certain parts of the world, and trainers must collect three postcards from the same region to spawn a Scatterbug that will evolve into a Vivillon with a corresponding pattern.

The patterns that Pokemon GO players can currently obtain are as follows:

Archipelago - South Africa, The Caribbean

- South Africa, The Caribbean Continental - Argentina, India, Central Asia, Germany, Poland, Denmark

- Argentina, India, Central Asia, Germany, Poland, Denmark Elegant - Japan

- Japan Garden - United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand

- United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand High Plains - Western United States, Eastern Europe

- Western United States, Eastern Europe Icy Snow - Greenland, Northern Canada, Norway, Finland, Sweden

- Greenland, Northern Canada, Norway, Finland, Sweden Jungle - Colombia, Northern South America, Central Africa, Indonesia

- Colombia, Northern South America, Central Africa, Indonesia Marine - Chile, Greece, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Spain

- Chile, Greece, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Spain Meadow - France, Italy

- France, Italy Modern - Southeastern United States

- Southeastern United States Monsoon - Southeast Asia

- Southeast Asia Ocean - Hawaii, Galapagos Islands, Madagascar

- Hawaii, Galapagos Islands, Madagascar Polar - Alaska, Eastern Canada, Western Canada, Northeastern United States, Southern Argentina, Chile, Norway, Finland, Sweden

- Alaska, Eastern Canada, Western Canada, Northeastern United States, Southern Argentina, Chile, Norway, Finland, Sweden River North Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Southern Australia

North Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Southern Australia Sandstorm - The Middle East

- The Middle East Savanna - Brazil, Northern Australia

- Brazil, Northern Australia Sun - Mexico, Madagascar

- Mexico, Madagascar Tundra - Iceland, Southern Norway, Sweden, Northern Japan

If these descriptions seem a little vague, the Pokemon GO community has also provided an interactive map using Google Maps, which can be found here.

How to get Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon in Pokemon GO?

Vivillon is the final evolution of Scatterbug's family (Image via CyberCychreusGR/YouTube)

Players hoping to find Scatterbug, Spewpa, or Vivillion in the wild or elsewhere are out of luck, as the only way to obtain these three Pocket Monsters is by using the postcard function. As mentioned, when three postcards from a specific region are pinned and saved to the postcard book, a Scatterbug will spawn, which can be caught and evolved into a Vivillon with a specific pattern.

The good news for trainers is that the Scatterbug spawn won't disappear on the overworld map, so they can save the spawns if they'd like and use them later. Regardless, gaining access to Spewpa and Vivillon is only possible via evolution. Evolving Scatterbug to Spewpa requires 25 candies, and evolving Spewpa to Vivillon will cost 100, so having Pinap Berries handy is a plus.

Several sites help trainers find friends from around the world (Image via Pokemongofriendcodes.com)

In light of all of this, the best way to acquire Vivillon patterns in Pokemon GO is to add as many friends as possible from far-reaching parts of the world. Fortunately, sites such as Pokemongofriendcodes.com allow trainers to find friends via QR codes, with filters available to track down players in countries where certain Vivillon patterns can be obtained.

While Pokemon GO trainers are hunting for Scatterbug, they can also participate in many of the fun events in the new Timeless Travels season this December, as there's plenty of content to enjoy while swapping gifts and pinning postcards.