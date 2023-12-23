Pokemon GO Wyrdeer: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Wyrdeer was released in Pokemon GO during the Winter Wonderland event in December 2023. It is currently only available from 3-star raids and is a reward for completing the event's Collection Challenge. Once you have the critter in your collection, you might want to use it in battle.

Pokemon GO has different battle mechanics when it comes to PvP and PvE settings, and critters have different preferred movesets for each situation. This article will highlight the best moves for Wyrdeer in different cases and tell you the best ones for the Pocket Monster in each of them.

Best PvP moveset for Wyrdeer in Pokemon GO

Wyrdeer in the promotional poster (Image via TPC)

The best moveset for Wyrdeer for GO Battle League includes Confusion as Fast Attack and Wild Charge and Mega Horn as Charged Attacks.

Confusion deals 4.8 damage per turn (taking into consideration STAB) and generates 3 energy. Being a 4-turn Fast Attack, you must learn how to optimally time your Charged Attacks to get the most out of this critter.

Wild Charge and Mega Horn are both hard-hitting moves that hit for 100 and 110 base damage for 45 and 55 damage, respectively. Unfortunately, neither attack gets STAB.

Is Wyrdeer good in GO Battle League?

Wyrdeer can be a solid closer in the Great League and Ultra League. It has decent bulk as well as a strong attack stat. It performs best when set up with a shield advantage in the endgame. You can read more about this in the Wyrdeer Raid Day PvP and PvE analysis.

Best PvE moveset for Wyrdeer in Pokemon GO

Wyrdeer in Legends: Arceus (Image via TPC)

The best PvE moveset for this Pocket Monster is Tackle as the Fast Attack and Psychic as the Charged Attack.

This combination of moves deals 14.03 damage per second (DPS) and has an average total damage output of 381.70. It is boosted by Cloudy and Windy weather.

Is Wyrdeer good as a raid or Gym attacker?

Being a Normal and Psychic-type with moderate Attack, Wyrdeer is not the best attacker out there. However, it is good at defending gyms and can help you easily earn PokeCoins from Gyms.

What moves can Wyrdeer learn in Pokemon GO?

The Fast Attacks that Wyrdeer can learn in Pokemon GO are:

Confusion

Zen Headbutt

Tackle

The Charged Attacks that this Pocket Monster can learn in Niantic's mobile game are:

Stomp

Psychic

Megahorn

Wild Charge

Wyrdeer's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Wyrdeer has two resistances, which are:

Ghost

Psychic

This Pocket Monster's weaknesses are:

Bug

Dark

The elemental types Wyrdeer can hit for super-effective damage with its STAB attacks are:

Fighting

Poison

Best counters to Wyrdeer in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Wyrdeer (Image via TPC)

In the Great League, Wyrdeer struggles against the following Pocket Monsters:

Mandibuzz

Umbreon

Sableye

Galarian Stunfisk

Deoxys

Skarmory

Its biggest adversaries in the open Ultra League are:

Guzzlord

Umbreon

Mandibuzz

Obstagoon

Greninja

Alolan Muk

If you are challenging Wyrdeer in a PvE setting, the following are the best counters to it:

Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Shadow or Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Shadow or Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

You can also check out the Wyrdeer solo raid guide if you plan on challenging the Pocket Monster on your own.