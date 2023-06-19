Pokemon Horizons Episode 12: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons continues the journey of Liko, Roy, Nemona, and the Rising Volt Tacklers with its twelfth official episode on June 23, 2023. In the provided preview, our heroes attempt to rebuild a forest ravaged by wildfires, and a new character makes their debut. Fans have been wondering if this new character is Liko's mother.

The waiting period for Episode 12 is already in effect for Pokemon Horizons fans, especially since the series is currently only airing in Japan. If viewers want to check out the new episode, their options are fairly slim at the moment.

Where and when to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 12

As previously noted, Pokemon Horizons Episode 12 will debut on Friday, June 23, 2023. The episode will go live on TV Tokyo and many local Japanese television outlets at 6:55 pm JST. This certainly complicates things for viewers, as accessing Japanese TV services from outside of the country isn't an easy thing to do.

Fortunately, it doesn't take long for the Pokemon community to help international watchers catch up with the latest episodes. Several YouTube and Twitch channels have gotten into the habit of uploading translated versions soon after an episode originally airs in Japan.

Release times for Episode 12 by time zone:

Eastern US/Canada - 5:55 am EDT

- 5:55 am EDT Central US/Canada - 4:55 am CST

- 4:55 am CST Pacific US/Canada - 2:55 am PDT

- 2:55 am PDT Brazil - 6:55 pm Brazilian Standard Time

- 6:55 pm Brazilian Standard Time Central Europe - 10:55 am CEST

- 10:55 am CEST United Kingdom - 9:55 pm British Summer Time

- 9:55 pm British Summer Time India - 3:25 pm IST

- 3:25 pm IST Australia - 9:55 pm

- 9:55 pm New Zealand - 11:15 pm

After each official episode of Pokemon Horizons airs, it's possible to watch it on the Japanese iteration of Amazon Prime Video. However, without a VPN, doing so will be a tall task for fans since the episodes are regionally locked. Regardless, the option is available if you have a subscription to Prime Video or at least a free trial.

If Prime Video isn't a viable solution for you, then you may need to look elsewhere and rely on the community of Pokefans that upload the episodes. Immediately after an episode airs, many users head to YouTube or Twitch to broadcast it with subtitles.

These are a watching option, but there's a catch. Specifically, it's an illegal infringement of Creative Commons and Fair Use laws in many countries to re-upload copyrighted content without transforming it in some way. Be that as it may, the channels uploading the Pokemon Horizons episodes tend to receive penalties, but viewers won't end up in trouble for watching the content in question.

Furthermore, there is a litany of third-party anime websites that upload full episodes quickly after they're made available. Again, these sites technically violate copyright rules, but viewers don't exactly catch the ire of The Pokemon Company. All the same, it may not be a bad idea to use a proxy server or VPN to be safe.

Until Pokemon Horizons hits markets outside of Japan, these are the only options that you have to check out new episodes. Hopefully, The Pokemon Company kicks into gear quickly and can deliver official subbed and dubbed iterations of the series worldwide in the near future.

What did the preview of Pokemon Horizons Episode 12 hint at?

In the preview for Episode 12, viewers see the Rising Volt Tacklers coming together to help restore the torched Arboliva Forest and help its wild inhabitants. The ancient Pokeball held by the massive Arboliva is also investigated.

The majority of the Rising Volt Tacklers appear to return in this episode after Episode 11. The focus shifts primarily towards Liko, Roy, and Mollie, with Nemona helping the group. The huge pacified Arboliva also seems to be helping out with the restoration of its home.

Arguably the most appealing aspect of this Pokemon Horizons preview is the arrival of a new character speaking while keeping her Squawkabilly on her shoulder. Some have remarked that this character bears a likeness to Liko, leading fans to theorize that she may be Liko's mother, who has not made an on-screen appearance in the series so far.

There may be some credence to the idea, but viewers will simply have to wait until Episode 12 airs to know for certain. Previous fan speculation around Liko's parentage has been off the mark, and this assumption could also be inaccurate.

