Pokemon Horizons Episode 29: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons' heroes are continuing their quest to find the Six Heroes of the ancient trainer Lucius, with the hope that the Pokemon Terapagos can be brought to the paradise of Rakua. In Episode 29, the Rising Volt Tacklers were pointed toward the address of a Poke Ball craftsman due to their wish to purchase one of the ancient Poke Balls in Roy's possession, leading to an attempted theft.

Fortunately, things were resolved when the thief, known as Tepen, apologized for his attempt and pledged to become an adventurer once more. He then gave the Pokemon Horizons crew the address of the Poke Ball craftsman, leading to the events that are to come in Episode 29. But how can fans catch this episode?

Where and when to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 9: Orla and the Poke Ball Craftsman

Who is Pokemon Horizons' Poke Ball craftsman? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Pokemon Horizons' English dub is finally debuting in the UK, fans who want to watch the latest episodes in the story will have to do so by watching the Japanese broadcast. Obviously, this is pretty difficult considering many fans don't live in Japan and therefore can't catch the Episode 29 broadcast when it begins on November 17, 2023, at 6:55 JST.

Fortunately, there are two options available to watchers. If they have a VPN and an Amazon Prime subscription, they can access the Japanese iteration of Prime Video by changing their VPN's location. This should make the new episodes available since they land on Prime Video at the same time as the broadcast, but watchers shouldn't expect subtitles.

Liko is shown an ancient Hisui Poke Ball in Pokemon Horizons Episode 29. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A final alternative is to watch Episode 29 on third-party anime streaming services online if fans don't mind waiting a few days after the episode's release date. Granted, players will need to be careful and pick a trusted site, but these locales should have episodes ready, complete with subtitles, so watchers can get the full story.

Pokemon Horizons' Episode 29 preview

Metagross springs into battle in Pokemon Horizons Episode 29 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the end of Pokemon Horizons Episode 28, fans got a little sneak peek at what's to come in Episode 29. Though there wasn't much to glean, a few things made themselves apparent. The Rising Volt Tacklers make their way to a strange workshop where Poke Balls are produced, meeting the Poke Ball crafter herself, Khana.

Khana is seen showing Liko a Poke Ball that appears to be from the ancient Hisui region, while Roy is shown trying out some form of winged Poke Ball elsewhere. Roy and Fuecoco are then shown to be fleeing from a Galarian Weezing. Orla is seen commanding her Metagross into battle before the preview cuts to Orla and Khana looking over something in approval.

Galarian Weezing chases Roy and Fuecoco in the Episode 29 preview. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

More exotic Poke Balls are seen before Orla is seen shouting something. The preview then cuts to Galarian Weezing attacking with some form of Poison-type move as Metagross is shown attacking once more with the same move seen earlier in the preview.

It appears that Episode 29 may focus quite a bit on Orla, as other episodes focused on the likes of Murdock and Friede/Captain Pikachu. She seems to know Khana quite well, but it's unclear as to why a Galarian Weezing would be causing trouble. Perhaps it's connected to the Explorers? Whatever the case, the only way to know for sure is for fans to check out the episode for themselves.