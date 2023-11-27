Pokemon Horizons Episode 31: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

The 31st episode of Pokemon Horizons was previewed at the conclusion of Episode 30 and will arrive soon. After a spooky and silly encounter with Polteageist aboard the Brave Olivine, it appears that Episode 31 will be plot-heavy, taking the series protagonists one step closer to bringing Terapagos to the paradise of Rakua.

However, watching this upcoming episode can be tricky for newer watchers, as it is only airing the latest entries in Japan. For fans outside of the show's native country, it isn't exactly easy to access local TV broadcasts for Japanese networks.

Fortunately, fans have a few alternatives that they can look to in order to access Episode 31 when it debuts.

When and where to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 31, "The Singing Voice in the White Mist"

What mysteries exist within the mist in Pokemon Horizons Episode 31? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since plenty of Pokemon Horizons fans aren't based in Japan, they have to look elsewhere to catch new episodes. While an English dub is arriving on the BBC's family of networks, it'll be beginning from the pilot episodes, so you can only really depend on the Japanese dub to catch the latest releases, and Episode 31 is earmarked for a release date of December 1, 2023, at 6:55 pm JST.

This can be addressed with at least two methods. If you have access to a VPN and an Amazon Prime account, you can change the region to Japan and access the episodes on Japanese Prime Video. New episodes go live on Prime Video the same day as they air locally but will be missing translated subtitles, which can certainly hamper the watching experience.

Another option is to wait a few days after the Japanese airing, when fan translators will provide subtitles in various languages to third-party anime streaming sites. Obviously, watchers have to be careful, but there are more than a few sites out there that upload new episodes of animated series without trying to dispense malware.

Breaking down Pokemon Horizons Episode 30's preview

Lucius' Lapras seems to appear in Pokemon Horizons Episode 31's preview (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Compared to many other Pokemon Horizons previews, the one that appeared at the end of Episode 30 seems to be chock full of plot information. It begins with the visage of a Lapras, which may be one of the Six Heroes that the series protagonists need to find to help bring Terapagos to the paradise of Rakua. The Rising Volt Tacklers are then seen discussing something in the meeting room.

Diana flips through her handbook about the trainer Lucius as Liko and Roy look on in astonishment. The Brave Olivine touches down in the open ocean, but a mysterious fog begins to shroud the airship. Various Water-type Pokemon are seen shooting water, and a Quagsire appears to cause a tidal wave that rocks the Brave Olivine.

Quagsire is one of many Water types seen in Pokemon Horizons' Episode 31 preview (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As Liko and Roy look out into the fog, Terapagos is seen with eyes sparkling in astonishment. It is then shown to potentially evolve as it begins gaining new features.

The mysterious Lapras is shown once more before displaying Terapagos in a new form that closely resembles its Terastallized form, shimmering with a blinding light.

Could Terapagos finally take the next step and enter the form that has been seen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet promotions? Did the meeting with the Lapras result in this transformation? The only way to know for sure is to catch Pokemon Horizons Episode 31 when it becomes available on December 1, 2023.