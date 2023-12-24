Pokemon Horizons Episode 34 recap: Farewell, Diana!

Pokemon Horizons' heroes certainly had their hands full in Episode 33, facing off with Black Rayquaza once more and escaping thanks to the intervention of Terapagos' Terastallized form. However, with the former creature gone once again, the Rising Volt Tacklers must look onward. In this regard, Episode 34 showed one team member heading off on her own journey.

Although the Pokemon Horizons gang continues its search for the Six Heroes of legend, Diana has decided that she will look for them on her terms. Liko's grandmother certainly had some wisdom to impart before leaving the Rising Volt Tacklers, and they made sure to give her a sendoff befitting of an ally who deserves veneration.

Breaking down the events of Pokemon Horizons Episode 34: "Respective Departures"

Diana speaks with Friede about her intent to leave the Brave Olivine in Pokemon Horizons Episode 34 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Horizons' latest entry begins aboard the Brave Olivine, with the Rising Volt Tacklers visiting Terapagos. This creature has seemingly recovered from battling the Black Rayquaza. Diana and her Arcanine watch from outside the window, with the former remarking that she's glad the little legendary Pokemon has made a full recovery. She then states that it's her turn to fight.

The episode then cuts to Diana putting her belongings into a single backpack, and Friede visits her. Friede says the Brave Olivine is headed back to Paldea due to the region housing ancient records surrounding Terapagos. Diana commends this decision, stating that the place is "the land of Terastal."

She asks Friede to drop her off at the next port, and Liko and Roy are shown eavesdropping from outside the window.

Dot and Quaxly rewatch the latest Nidothing video about Terastallization (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Roy asks if Liko will miss her grandmother, and the Pokemon Horizons protagonist confirms that she will and remarks that Diana has always been a roaming spirit. The young boy then suggests that the crew throw a goodbye party. Liko agrees, stating that they should enlist the help of other Rising Volt Tacklers to prepare the food and get a show ready.

Dot is then shown watching back a recent Nidothing clip. She talks about how Terastallization works and how Tera Orbs activate that power, saying she probably could've made her latest video flashier.

Iono then calls Dot and thanks her for wearing a Terastal hat over her Nidothing costume. However, before she can finish her thought, Fuecoco runs into her room with Liko, Roy, and Sprigatito behind it.

Iono and Bellibolt call in via Rotom Phone in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the Rotom Phone line still open, Liko and Roy thank Iono for her help earlier on in Pokemon Horizons. However, the Electric-type gym leader simply asks for the duo to take care of Dot for her. The skilled programmer states she wasn't aware of any party planning. She tells Liko and Roy that she doesn't like gatherings and the noise that parties usually bring.

Episode 34 then cuts to the Explorers, where Amethio is speaking with Gibeon's voice projection. The former laments that he wasn't strong enough to catch the Black Rayquaza in Pokemon Horizons Episode 33 and states that he'll do so next time. Gibeon tells his subordinate that Rayquaza and Terapagos are the keys to Rakua.

Amethio reports his encounter with the Black Rayquaza to Gibeon in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Outside of a chamber, Amethio and Hamber discuss furthering the former's training. They engage in battle, with the latter's Dusknoir facing off against Amethio's Ceruledge. Although the Hamber's creature has the upper hand at first, its opponent's unconventional style wins out. This forces him to Terastallize his Pokemon, giving it the power to send Ceruledge careening into the arena's wall.

These Pokemon Horizons villains discuss their battle briefly before Amethio says he wants a rematch, and the episode returns to the Brave Olivine.

Diana's Arcanine points her to the meeting room, and she finds the Rising Volt Tacklers waiting for her, complete with curry, cake, and party poppers to celebrate her departure. The Pokemon aboard the airship even sing Diana a song.

The Pokemon Horizons gang surprises Diana with a goodbye party (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The group shares a meal before settling in for cake and tea — which Captain Pikachu is a huge fan of, in particular. Friede reaches for a cup himself but ends up taking a sip from the Sinistea on the table instead. Murdock chides Friede for his carelessness but then ends up pouring tea from a Polteageist and toppling over himself. The crew is worried at first, but Mollie states he'll be fine.

Dot then appears to the group via Rotom Phone, with Liko saying that she made a video of the memories the Pokemon Horizons heroes shared. The group then witness their moments in the Old Castle in Galar, their curry contest, antique shopping, as well as the training that Sprigatito and Fuecoco did with Arcanine. The video closes with the Rising Volt Tacklers thanking Diana for her help.

The episode then returns to the Explorers as Amethio tells Hamber he still isn't strong enough as a trainer. Hamber provides his comrade a Tera Orb, and Amethio realizes that mastering Terastallization should make him strong enough to beat Rayquaza. However, the two are being watched by Agate and Spinel, who state that they'll be the ones to capture its shiny Black version.

Amethio receives a Tera Orb to further his quest for power in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Back on the Brave Olivine, Liko and Diana are washing dishes. The former states that most of the other Rising Volt Tacklers have gone to bed. Liko thanks her grandmother for entrusting her with the Terapagos pendant, stating that her first step was scary and that she has seen so many incredible things because of her friends.

Diana brings Liko back to the room where she was packing, thanking her granddaughter for reigniting her spark for adventure. She entrusts Liko with her adventure log. She then says that she'll be making new memories and hoping that the log will be of use. Liko repays her in kind with a handmade bracelet, stating that Diana should have a charm of her own.

The Pokemon Horizons crew unites as they set off for Paldea once again (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As the sun peeks over the horizon, the Brave Olivine is seen leaving a port in Paldea as Liko's grandmother and her Arcanine watch the airship depart. On the stern of this vessel, the Pokemon Horizons crew says goodbye to Diana, and Friede reaffirms the group's objective of finding Lucius' Six Heroes.

The group brings their hands together in a team salute, setting the course for new adventures.