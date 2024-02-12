Pokemon Horizons Episode 40: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons Episode 40 will debut in Japan on February 16, 2024, but how can fans watch it when it releases? Since the English dubs of the new Pokemon series are still well behind the Japanese dub's progress, what options do fans have to catch the latest episode after it debuts? Surprisingly, there are a few options on the table depending on a watcher's resources.

When Pokemon Horizons Episode 40 airs in Japan, there's a means of accessing it almost immediately and a way to watch the episode more completely a little while after the airdate. The two options are largely contingent on whether fans want subtitles translated for them, though avoiding them may impact the full enjoyment of the episode.

How and where to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 40

Liko's Sprigatito seems upset in Pokemon Horizons Episode 40's preview (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When it comes to watching the newest episodes of Pokemon Horizons, fans are left with two primary options: Using a VPN so they can access Japanese streaming services (in this case, Amazon Prime Video Japan) or waiting a few days until fan translators release translated subtitles to third-party free anime streaming websites.

If you have access to an Amazon Prime Video subscription and a VPN, you can set your region to Japan and watch new episodes of Horizons on the same day they air in their home country. The catch is that these episodes won't have subtitles available, so unless you're fluent in Japanese, you're likely to miss out on the full story of this Pokemon Horizons episode.

The other alternative is to wait a few days (typically the Sunday/Monday following the Japanese airdate) until third-party anime sites receive the episode. Unlike the Prime Video version, the episode will have been translated and subtitled by a group of dedicated fans, providing the full experience. However, the final decision is up to you, and it's wise to be careful about which third-party websites you visit.

Breaking down the preview for Pokemon Horizons Episode 40

Liko and Sprigatito may be at an impasse in Episode 40 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Horizons Episode 40's preview kicked off as an addendum to Episode 39, and it appears to be a story entry heavily focused on Liko and Sprigatito's dynamic. The preview begins with Liko roaming a forest alone before a scene is shown of Liko resting on the steps of what seems to be a Pokemon ranch with an elderly female character sitting with her.

Sprigatito is then shown walking and distraught before Liko is shown with a face of surprise; the elderly character appears again wearing an apron. Liko then appears to be trying to hold Sprigatito as it struggles against her grip and breaks free. The preview then cuts to Liko finding a group of Sprigatito in a forest before she's shown struggling, holding her own partner Pokemon once again.

Liko discusses something with our new character, and then an exterior shot of the Pokemon ranch/daycare is shown before Sprigatito is shown wandering alone one last time. Are our core heroes encountering a rift in their relationship? Who is this new woman speaking with Liko? The only way to know is to check out Episode 40.

