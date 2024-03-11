Pokemon Horizons Episode 42 Recap: Palafin and the Hero of the Sea

Pokemon Horizons Episode 42 kicked off on Japanese broadcast stations on March 8, 2024, and sees our heroes taking some time to relax on the beaches of Paldea. During their time, some unexpected mishaps occur, but the denizens of the beaches are saved by a Hero Form Palafin, which does its utmost to avoid having its superhero transformation exposed by the local photographers.

When a gang of Klawf emerges, Palafin sees its heroic abilities pushed to its limits, and the Pokemon Horizons crew steps in to help out the Pocket Monster hero. A certain member of the Rising Volt Tacklers also bursts into the scene as a superhero in their own right, making for a comedic and entertaining episode through and through that's certainly worth a recap.

Pokemon Horizons Episode 42 recap: Palafin and Mighty G unite

Roy and Fuecoco rest on the beach in Pokemon Horizons Episode 42 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Pokemon Horizons episode begins with the Brave Olivine touching down in Paldea once again. The Rising Volt Tacklers decide to spend some time on the beach, and Liko, Roy, Friede, Murdock, and Ludlow head down to a nearby shore with their partner Pokemon and plenty of beach supplies. Friede and Murdock leave to prepare for a barbecue while Ludlow watches our young heroes.

Sprigatito notices a nearby Pokemon that seems similar to a Diglett but with a slender, white body. Roy's Rotom Pokedex reveals that it is known as Wiglett, an ecologically different species that can be found in Paldea with very similar characteristics to its better-known counterpart. Liko is impressed by the beach's cleanliness, something a nearby swimmer takes credit for thanks to his Trubbish.

The young Pokemon Horizons heroes notice a group of Finizen in the water and decide to go for a swim with them, while Ludlow cryptically remarks to himself that "it's been a while." Liko notices one Pokemon that looks similar to Finizen (with a heart on its underside) but is interrupted by the shout of a man hanging from a rooftop who needs help.

Palafin saves a man from falling in Pokemon Horizons Episode 42 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Elsewhere, a group of Pokemon photographers and their Patrat aim their cameras at the incident. As the man begins to lose his grip and fall, he is saved midair by a Hero Form Palafin to the excitement of the photographers. The swimmer states that Palafin stays in its Zero Form (which looks similar to Finizen but possesses a heart on its underside) and only transforms into a hero when there's trouble afoot.

Be that as it may, the swimmer tells the Pokemon Horizons kids that nobody has seen this Palafin transform, and the photographers approach and introduce themselves as the Snap Boys. They state that they love documenting Palafin's heroics but want to capture its Hero Form transformation as well, but the Finizen splash the Snap Boys with water when they say so.

Fuecoco, sleeping on a float, ends up in a bind when its float is carried out to sea. It wakes up and panics, puncturing its float with its nail. Fortunately, Palafin emerges once again and saves the day, creating a new float for the Fire Croc Pokemon. The swimmer shares stories with the Pokemon Horizons crew about Palafin's other heroics.

Palafin rescues Fuecoco in Pokemon Horizons Episode 42 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

However, the Snap Boys show their frustration with missing Palafin's transformation. They come up with a plan to cause trouble to force Palafin to transform, placing one member atop a cliff where he will pretend to be hurt as the camera crew underneath captures the moment. Meanwhile, on the Brave Olivine, Dot reads messages asking if she's heard of the "Hero of the Sea."

While the Snap Boys are setting up their ruse, they're surrounded by a group of Klawf. One member of the Snap Boys runs away and hits a coconut tree, dropping a coconut on a Klawf and enraging it along with its comrades. The other Snap Boys don't notice that the ruse has become a real danger, and Palafin is nervous about transforming since the camera crews are nearby.

Roy and his Fuecoco run to the scene to help, but Liko notices Palafin's reluctance to transform. She orders her starter Pokemon to use its Leafage move to obscure the cameras' vision while Roy and Fuecoco struggle against Klawf. As she turns around, Liko witnesses Palafin transform into its Hero Form and bound into action, but an X-Scissor attack from Klawf hits Palafin's weak spot on its chest, harming it.

Palafin battles the Klawf in Pokemon Horizons Episode 42 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ludlow, keeping to himself until now, decides to take action as well. Throwing aside his usual clothes, Ludlow shows off a muscled superhero costume and hops into the sea on the back of a Sharpedo. He enters the fray alongside his old friend Palafin and the Pokemon Horizons heroes, introducing himself as "Mighty G" and asking everyone to cheer Palafin on.

With its spirits restored, Palafin and Mighty G team up and hug the Klawf to calm them down. Mighty G and Palafin strike a pose and hop back into the sea while the young Pokemon Horizons heroes chide the Snap Boys for faking a call for help. They apologize and state that they'll no longer try to take pictures of Palafin's transformation. Liko and Roy return to Ludlow, who is back in his ordinary attire.

Ludlow remarks that he threw his back out, a cover story for his time masquerading as Mighty G. On the Brave Olivine, a commenter sends Dot/Nidothing a picture of Mighty G, the Hero of the Sea, but she disregards it since the hero isn't a Pokemon like she expected. The Rising Volt Tacklers reconvene at the beach, and Roy shares pictures of Palafin with Friede.

Mighty G and Palafin unite in Pokemon Horizons Episode 42 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ludlow notices a strange structure in the distance within the photos, wondering what it could be. Friede, ever the observant Pokemon Professor, believes that the structure might belong to the sinister Explorers, who have been absent for some time in Pokemon Horizons dating back to the last encounter with Lucius' Black Rayquaza.

A strange structure is seen in Pokemon Horizons Episode 42 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In a final bonus scene, the crew assembles for their beach barbecue. Professor Willow calls Friede, remarking that several hat-wearing Pikachu that look like Captain Pikachu have appeared all over. Willow asks for help with the situation but is shocked by a Pikachu, which leads to the call dropping. This scene seems to be a promotion for the Pokemon Horizons x Pokemon GO event.

