Pokemon Horizons Episode 48 recap: Roy's Rematch in Artazon

Pokemon Horizons Episode 48 sees the continuance of the Terastal Debut arc as our heroes return to the town of Artazon in Paldea. Roy aims to challenge Brassius once more in a gym battle with the knowledge he's gained on his adventures. Along the way, the gang learns a few things about creating and celebrating the joys of art, and Nemona even makes an appearance.

Episode 48 of Pokemon Horizons is one of wins and losses, ups and downs, and plenty of room to learn and grow for Roy. Given that info, it doesn't hurt to recap the events of Episode 48 to see just how far Roy has come since the series' early episodes.

Recapping Pokemon Horizons Episode 48: "Shine! The Brilliance of Fire and Art"

Roy and Fuecoco train to battle Brassius in Pokemon Horizons Episode 48 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Our Pokemon Horizons Episode 48 recap begins with Roy, Liko, and Dot on their way to Artazon. Along the way, they pause for Roy and Fuecoco to engage in training. Fuecoco's enthusiasm causes it to shatter the ground beneath its feet with its Stomping Tantrum move, but Roy completes the training session and the kids finally make their way to Artazon without a hitch.

Artazon is in the middle of setting up for an art festival directed by Brassius, and the kids run into Hassel of Paldea's Elite Four once more. Hassel brings the kids to Brassius so Roy can challenge him to a gym rematch as part of the Terastal Training, and the group is surprised to find out that Hassel once mentored Brassius many years ago, and Liko's father Alex was also invited to the festival.

While Brassius is initially interested in battling Roy, he turns down our Pokemon Horizons hero until he can complete his sculpture of the Black Rayquaza, which fans may remember seeing in Episode 10. However, the sound of a trainer wanting a battle draws the attention of Nemona, who willingly offers to battle Roy to see how much he's grown since they last met.

Nemona defeats Roy in Pokemon Horizons Episode 48 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Both Pokemon Horizons characters agree not to use Terastallization to adhere to the rules set forward by Naranja Academy's Terastal Training curriculum. Fuecoco begins the battle against Nemona's Pawmot relatively well, but Roy doesn't notice oncoming rainfall, which fizzles out Fuecoco's Fire-type moves and allows Pawmot to electrocute Fuecoco causing it to faint.

Roy stubbornly wants to challenge Nemona again, blaming the rain for his loss. However, Brassius points out that Roy can't continue battling the way he is or he'll never master Terastallization. Hassel and Alex recommend that the kids take part in Artazon's art festival, as the theme is centered on creating art with Pokemon, and Roy and Fuecoco take up the task.

Liko and Dot join in with their Pokemon as well, and it isn't long before all of our Pokemon Horizons heroes and making different art pieces with their partners. Liko and Floragato begin making a footprint painting, Dot begins working on a mechanical piece with Tinkatink's hammers, and Roy decides to make a sculpture of Charizard since Fuecoco admires it from their time on the Brave Olivine.

However, Roy seems to be having trouble creating the sculpture how he likes until Brassius points out that anything near him could help make art. Roy doesn't get it at first but is then inspired when he realizes Pokemon moves can be a tool for art when Fuecoco uses its fiery breath to solidify a part of the sculpture. Roy also realizes examining surroundings can be useful for battling.

Brassius agrees to battle Roy again in Pokemon Horizons Episode 48 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The kids present their completed art projects, and Brassius realizes that Roy has learned what he initially lacked in his battle against Nemona. He tells our Pokemon Horizons hero to meet him on the gym battle court. Just like their first battle, Brassius uses his Sudowoodo that can Terastallize into a Grass-type Pokemon, and Roy realizes he has to stay on his toes and keep the environment in mind.

Fuecoco initially has a tough time dealing damage to Sudowoodo because of its Substitute move, but Roy begins to notice that the "real" Sudowoodo among the substitutes is beginning to sweat with exertion. Fuecoco hones in and lands several hits on Sudowoodo, forcing Brassius to Terastallize his Pokemon into a Grass Tera Type. Roy responds by Terastallizing Fuecoco into a Tera Fire Type.

The two Pokemon clash with powerful Terastallization-boosted attacks, but Fuecoco gains the upper hand and surprises Sudowoodo with Flame Charge, a move it learned during the battle with the Black Rayquaza. With Sudowoodo off balance, Fuecoco finishes it off with a Flamethrower attack. Roy and Fuecoco have taken their first step on the trail of Terastal Training.

Roy's Fuecoco Terastallizes for the first time in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After Brassius awards Roy with his first test stamp for his efforts Dot shares that she's nervous that she's up for her test battle next against Iono in Levincia, but she affirms that she can get the job done. To celebrate Roy and Fuecoco's victory, the Pokemon Horizons gang has some food before departing Artazon on their next adventure.