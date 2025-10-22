Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough: How to complete A Rogue Mega Victreebel main mission

In Pokemon Legends Z-A, A Rogue Mega Victreebel quest is the 13th main mission you will come across. It’s a straightforward battle-focused quest where your main goal is to defeat Mega Victreebel. Victreebel is a Grass and Poison-type Pokemon, which means it’s quite resistant to Water, Fairy, and Electric-type moves.
To stand a better chance, make sure you bring along some of your strongest Pokemon and a few essential battle items. Fortunately, you will be assisted by Naveen during this process. Once you defeat the Pokemon, you will receive the Victreebelite Mega Stone as a reward.
This article guides you on how to complete A Rogue Mega Victreebel main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
A Rogue Mega Victreebel main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A: Walkthrough
To initiate the battle in A Rogue Mega Victreebel quest in Pokemon Legends Z-A, reach the Northwest side of the map near Cafe Triste in North Boulevard. There, you will find a Victreebel glowing in the middle of a courtyard, with Naveen standing beside it. As you get closer, a short cutscene will play, followed by a warning message saying, "Rogue Mega Evolution is imminent."
After that, you will be given two options to choose from: "I’m ready to handle it!" and "I need to prepare." Select the first option to continue the "A Rogue Mega Victreebel quest" and initiate a battle against Mega Victreebel.
How to defeat Rogue Mega Victreebel in A Rogue Mega Victreebel main mission
Before you jump into the fight, make sure to use the following items and Pokemon:
Items to use:
- Antidotes
- Revives
- Super Poison
Pokemon that Mega Victreebel is weak to:
- Fire
- Ice
- Psychic
- Flying
Mega Victreebel’s Bullet Speed attack
Based on the above list, make your team ready for the battle in Pokemon Legends Z-A. The first attack that the huge Pokemon will start with is Bullet Speed. It basically throws a seed projectile towards you.
Since the projectile's speed is quite slow and easily spotable, you can quickly dodge it by moving sideways. You can use some Flying-type Pokemon like Fletchinder, who can use Ember to deal some cheap damage.
Read more: How to get Eternal Flower Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Mega Victreebel’s Vine Whip attack
The second phase starts with the Vine Whip attack, where the Pokemon swipes a vine when you are close to it, which causes a huge impact on the health. During the Vine Whip attack, it is recommended to maintain a safe distance from that Pokemon to avoid taking any damage.
In the meantime, keep using your regular attacks to decrease Victreebel's HP. If your Pokemon starts losing too much health, use the Super Poison by visiting the main menu and fully restoring its HP.
Mega Victreebel’s Poison Puddles attack
During the final phase, Victreebel unleashes its Poison Puddles attack, which throws poison on the ground. These puddles gradually deal heavy damage if your Pokemon steps into them, so make sure to stay alert. If your Pokemon gets poisoned, quickly use a Poison Potion to heal it, and if it is defeated, use the Revive Potion.
Check out: How to defeat Grisham in Pokemon Legends Z-A Rank B Promotion Match
The key here is to attack strategically, don’t rush. Deal damage steadily, watch Victreebel’s attack patterns, and strike back when you see an opening. Throughout the fight, try collecting Mega Power Orbs to charge up your Mega Meter, which will give you a huge advantage in battle.
That's how you can finally defeat the Victreebel. Once done, you will receive the Victreebelite Mega Stone as your reward, marking the completion of the A Rogue Mega Victreebel main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Check out the links below for more such guides and news:
- How to defeat Corbeau in Pokemon Legends Z-A Rank D Promotion Match
- How to defeat Jacinthe in Pokemon Legends Z-A Rank C Promotion Match
- All Missions in Pokemon Legends Z-A
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨