Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough: How to complete Reaching Rank D main mission

The Reaching Rank D main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A kicks off as soon as you obtain 35,000 Ticket Points. The quest gives you the opportunity to battle a promising trainer, Ivor. He has access to powerful Fighting-type Pokemons, which you must defeat to promote to the next rank and earn the TM011 Bulk Up.

Here’s a complete guide for the Reaching Rank D main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

How to complete Reaching Rank D main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The main missions in Pokemon Legends Z-A blend story progression with epic battles. Likewise, in the Reaching Rank D quest, you will confront trainers like Josee, Canari, Gwynn, and finally Ivor.

Battle Josee at the Fist of Justice Dojo

Defeat Josee to proceed (Image via The Pokemon Company|| YouTube/@Andruidus)

Upon obtaining the Challenger Ticket, head to the Fist of Justice Dojo at Jaune District, where you will find Ivor and his student Josee. The latter will challenge you in a battle to impress her master.

Now Josee will use a Machoke and Medicham against you, both at Lv. 43. Her Pokemons are susceptible to Flying-type moves. You can use Talonflame or Gardevoir against them.

Once you defeat her, talk to Ivor and help him find his sister, Gwynn. Emma from the Looker Bureau will join you in the investigation. The NPCs around the City Hall will further help you narrow down Gwynn’s whereabouts.

Also read: How to get all outfits in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Battle Canari at Vert District

Battle Canari to get clues about Gwynn (Image via The Pokemon Company|| YouTube/@Andruidus)

The clues will lead you to the Racine Construction at Vert District. Unfortunately, Gwynn wouldn’t be available at that location. Instead, Canari will challenge you for a battle in exchange for some key information.

Canari will use Heliolisk, Ampharos, Stunfisk, and Mega Eelektross against you. They can be countered using Garchomp or other Ground-type Pokemons. Just be careful of Stunfisk’s Stealth Rock move that lays lethal traps for close-ranged attackers.

Canari’s clues will lead you to the Clawitzer fountain. You have to freeze the water using Ice Beam to make the nearby sewer entrance accessible. Visit the Wild Zone 12 to pick up either the Ice Beam TM or an Ice-type Pokemon that can get the job done.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A file size explored

Battle Gwynn at the sewers

Find Gwynn at the sewers (Image via The Pokemon Company|| YouTube/@Andruidus)

Once you are inside the sewer, find and open the locked gate. Continue forward until you reach the northernmost room, where you have to investigate the following four spots to reveal a hidden passage:

Pipes and valves

Four machines

Electric panels

Pale crates

You will find Gwynn with her Chandelure in the next room. Battle her to proceed to the next segment of the quest. She will use Banette, Gourgeist, and Mega Chandelure for the fight. You can counter them using a Dark-type Pokemon like Greninja.

Battle Ivor to reach Rank D in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Defeat Ivor to reach Rank D (Image via The Pokemon Company|| YouTube/@Andruidus)

Defeating Ivor at the Justice Dojo will promote you to Rank D in Legend Z-A. He uses Heracross, Machamp, Medicham, and Mega Falinks in the battle. They can be countered with either Ghost-type or Psychic-type Pokemons.

You will want to use Mega Gardevoir and Aegislash as they can resist most Fighting-type moves.

