Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: 5 best Pokemon to use Dragon Tera Type on

When Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced the power of terastallization, the PvE and PvP meta both changed substantially. Pocket Monsters can now change their type on the fly, shifting strengths and weaknesses and doubling the power of moves that match the Tera Type.

Like with other Tera Types, trainers use the Dragon Tera Type for a myriad of reasons. Some players use the terastallization process to enhance Dragon-type attacks for their Pokemon, while others use it to protect their creatures from elemental weaknesses.

Both options are a wise strategy when it comes to battling. However, results may vary depending on whether Dragon-type terastallization is used in PvE or PvP and which Pocket Monster is benefitting from transforming.

Whatever the case may be, some Pokemon benefit from the Dragon Tera Type more than others.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Hydreigon and other Pokemon worth giving a Dragon Tera Type in Scarlet and Violet

1) Roaring Moon

Roaring Moon's Dragon-type assault gets even more potent with terastallization (Image via Game Freak)

Ever since the debut of Paradox Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, trainers have flocked to catch the creatures from the past and future.

Roaring Moon is a past iteration of Salamence, and its Dragon/Dark typing, coupled with its high attack and speed stats, make it a menace in battle. Trainers who want to amplify its damage output can initiate Dragon-type terastallization, which will double the damage it deals with staple attacks like Outrage.

If trainers are using Roaring Moon in PvP, however, they may want to opt for a Steel Tera Type to minimize its elemental weaknesses.

2) Dragonite

Dragonite's deadly arsenal of moves benefits substantially from terastallization (Image via Game Freak)

Dragonite has been an imposing force in Pokemon battles since Generation I, and terastallization has only made it more effective in Generation IX. The damage the creature can deal with attacks like Outrage put it far above many other Dragon-types. Terastallizing it into a pure Dragon-type only enhances this damage further.

Terastallizing into a Dragon-type also removes Dragonite's weakness to Rock-type moves. However, it's still weak to Fairy and Ice-type attacks, so PvP trainers may want to consider using a different Tera Type like Normal or Steel-type.

3) Hydreigon

Moves like Draco Meteor can be devastating in Hydreigon's hands (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Dark/Dragon-type with high special attack stats, Hydreigon makes the most of its damage output when using moves like Dark Pulse and Draco Meteor.

By terastallizing Hydreigon into a mono Dragon-type Pokemon, it gets even more damage output from its Dragon-type moves, especially special attacks that benefit from its highest natural stat. Terastallizing into a mono Dragon-type also protects Hydreigon from Fighting and Bug-type moves.

4) Dragapult

Dragapult can be even more dangerous if it terastallizes into a mono Dragon-type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dragon Darts is already a move that many opposing trainers dread from Dragapult, so why not make it even better with terastallization? After becoming a mono Dragon-type Pokemon, Dragapult loses its weakness to Ghost and Dark-type moves, and Dragon Darts becomes doubly as dangerous.

In addition, if trainers are using Tera Blast in their Dragapult loadout, this Pocket Monster has even more heavy-hitting damage options at its disposal.

If players would like to better protect Dragapult instead, they can choose to terastallize it into a Ghost or Steel-type.

5) Baxcalibur

The new arrival Baxcalibur can deal some serious damage when it terastallizes (Image via Game Freak)

Baxcalibur didn't arrive in the main series until Scarlet and Violet, but plenty of trainers are likely glad it's here. Its unique Ice/Dragon typing makes it a tricky contender to deal with in battle.

If opponents do pick up on its weaknesses (Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves, among others), trainers can terastallize into a pure Dragon-type and remove some weaknesses while amplifying the damage of Baxcalibur's Glaive Rush.

Granted, it's still weak to Dragon and Fairy-type attacks after terastallizing. As a result, some trainers may want to opt to terastallize Baxcalibur into a Fire or Water-type instead.

