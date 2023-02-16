Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: 5 best Pokemon to use Fire Tera Type on

Every modern Pokemon game has its own unique gimmick that sets it apart from the rest, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are no different. The new Tera Typing feature initially appeared to be nothing more than a minor gimmick that many would disregard. However, this slight change in gameplay has had immeasurable impacts on the competitive scene.

The Tera Typing feature has the potential to transform a previously unviable Pokémon into a PvP powerhouse. For many trainers, the ability to change their Pokémon's typing has been a long-awaited feature, and it has now become a reality.

One of the more useful Tera Typings players may come across is the Fire Tera Typing. Although it may not seem like it at first glance, giving a creature the Fire typing on demand can increase the synergies it has with other team compositions. Here are the creatures that benefit the most from this Tera Typing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's 5 best Fire Tera Type users

1) Lilligant

Lilligant's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the more surprising picks on this list is the Unovan Grass-type, Lilligant. This is thanks to Lilligant's role as a set-up sun sweeper due to its Chlorophyll ability. However, there was always a risk with using Lilligant in a sun team because of its weakness to Fire-type attacks.

With the Fire typing from the Tera Type feature, players can use Lilligant to its fullest potential. Having access to powerful Grass-type attacks and set-up moves like Quiver Dance, Lilligant is one of the most oppressive additions trainers can have on their sun teams.

2) Flutter Mane

Flutter Mane's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Among the Scarlet-exclusive Paradox Pokemon, Fluter Mane is currently the most popular choice in the competitive metagame, benefiting greatly from the Fire Tera Typing. It receives a massive boost to stats in sunny weather, thanks to its signature ability.

This pairs well with the Fire Tera Typing in the same way as Lilligant's, but what sets Flutter Mane apart is its pure attacking power. While Lilligant is a great choice for attacking first with a bit of a set-up to take down opponents, Flutter Mane can just burst through enemies thanks to all of its set-up being done passively.

3) Sylveon

Sylveon's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While the previous two entries focused on the Fire Tera Typing for its offensive and control benefits, Sylveon and other Fairy-types in the metagame often choose this particular typing for its defensive advantages. Sylveon is currently one of the most dominant Pokemon in the game, thanks to its Pixelate ability and compatibility with the Throat Spray item.

This combination allows Sylveon to fire off massive Hyper Voices that deal an insane amount of damage. The only thing that could stop this menace in the metagame is an offensive Steel-type. Thankfully, the Fire Tera Typing allows it to take damage from these attacks with relative ease.

4) Skeledirge

Skeledirge's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the best snowballing picks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's metagame at the moment is the fully-evolved Fire-type Starter, Skeledirge. Since this pick is always guaranteed to start with the Fire Tera Typing, very little pre-game building is required to get value out of this amazing sweeper.

This Pokemon's signature attack, Torch Song, synergizes well with the Throat Spray item and its passive effect of increasing its special attack stat with every use, so players can quickly snowball games if their opponent fails to counter it. Its Fire Tera Typing further boosts its damage and removes the secondary Ghost typing for more defensive utility.

5) Bellibolt

Bellibolt's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bellibolt has the potential to be a powerful addition to a weather team due to its unique move Weather Ball, which has a base damage of 100 and increases further depending on the current weather conditions.

As the only special attacker in the game that can learn this move, Bellibolt has the potential to deal significant damage, particularly as a Fire Tera type, where it can benefit from all passive damage increases. This can make Weather Ball a devastating nuclear Fire-type attack.

