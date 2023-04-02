Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: Best Samurott moveset, nature, items, and more

Samurott was recently obtainable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which means some players might wonder how they can build this sea lion. The 7-star Tera Raid was brutal for many trainers, so it's reasonable to try and use this Water-type in PvP battles. However, it's vital to mention that Samurott has historically been rather mediocre in the upper echelons of the competitive scene. For example, it used to only be NU in Smogon's Gen 5~7 single battle scene, which was quite low.

Some dedicated fans or trainers who want to battle with this low-tier Samurott can still do so in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This guide will highlight this Water-type's strengths and weaknesses for those curious enough to try and achieve success with it.

How to build Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best moveset, nature, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers can Shiny Hunt this Water-type (Image via Game Freak)

Samurott has decent offensive stats with a Base Attack of 100 and Sp. Atk of 108. Hence, Trainers could opt for either a physical attacking or special attacking set. Unfortunately, this Water-type's defensive stats and Speed are too disappointing to focus on for its best movesets.

Here is a simple build for a special wallbreaker:

Nature: Timid

Ability: Torrent or Shell Armor

Item: Choice Specs or Life Orb

Moves: Hydro Pump + Ice Beam + Grass Knot + Tera Blast

Tera Type: Electric or Fire or Ghost or Fairy

EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Defense

The Tera Types are merely to give Samurott more offensive coverage for Tera Blast since its special attacking movepool is poor. Use either Choice Specs or Life Orb to deal more damage. The former is stronger but locks you into one move once you select something and that too, until you switch out.

Some players might remember their fond memories of playing Black and White with this starter (Image via Game Freak)

Modest would make this Pokemon hit harder, yet its poor Base Speed of 70 doesn't make it outspeed much if you select Modest over Timid. Likewise, a Choice Scarf would lack attacking power and you're too slow to fully utilize it.

Shell Armor prevents you from getting hit by a Critical Hit. Torrent makes Water-type attacks hit much harder when the user is at 1/3 HP or less.

A Swords Dance set could work if you have some good pivots (Image via Game Freak)

A physical set-up moveset could also work for Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Nature: Jolly

Ability: Torrent or Shell Armor

Item: Life Orb

Moves: Swords Dance + Liquidation + Megahorn + Aqua Jet

Tera Type: Fairy or Steel

EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4 Defense

The Tera Types here are just good defensive typings that can help you set up a Swords Dance. From there, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers can use either Liquidation to hit hard, Megahorn for coverage, or Aqua Jet as a priority.

It has a rather limited movepool in general (Image via Game Freak)

Unfortunately, there isn't much else regarding potential physical moves to use. You can use the following:

X-Scissor if you hate missing with Megahorn

Knock Off for good Dark coverage

Sacred Sword for good Fighting coverage

Drill Run for good Ground coverage

It is worth noting that Hisuian Samurott will likely overshadow its Unovan counterpart due to the former's better offensive stats and Sharpness Ability. Until that form is released in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers should stick with the above builds if they wish to use this sea lion.

