Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Larvesta and evolve it to Volcarona

Larvesta evolves into the popular Volcarona at a very high level in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Unfortunately, Volcarona doesn't spawn in the wild. Thus, many players must get their Larvesta to Level 59 to obtain it.

It is worth noting that both Pocket Monsters can be found in various Tera Raid battles. This short guide covers every way you can obtain these two Bug/Fire-type creatures without relying on Trades or Breeding.

How to get Larvesta in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This is where it spawns in the wild (Image via HoYoverse)

There is only one region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet where Larvesta spawns: the Asado Desert. This moth rarely spawns there, as evident in the "very rarely seen" part of its Pokedex entry. Nonetheless, you can try making a Bug or Fire Encounter Power sandwich to increase your chances of encountering it.

Larvesta has a catch rate of 45, meaning that you have an 11.9% chance to catch it with a Poke Ball at full health. Weakening it, putting it to sleep, and using a better ball can easily help you obtain this Bug/Fire-type creature.

A player with their new catch (Image via Game Freak)

Its Base Stats are:

HP: 55

55 Attack: 85

85 Defense: 55

55 Sp. Atk: 50

50 Sp. Def: 55

55 Speed: 60

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can also obtain this little moth from 3-star Tera Raid battles. It is not a version exclusive to either game, a trait it shares with its evolution.

How to get Volcarona in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Volcarona's official Pokedex photo in Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

You have two main ways to get this Bug/Fire-type Pocket Monster apart from trading in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Evolve Larvesta at Level 59. Complete a 5-star or 6-star Tera Raid battle featuring Volcarona.

Level 59 is much later than most single-stage evolutions require, but trainers have to persevere with this hefty criterion.

5-star or 6-star Tera Raid battles are essentially end-game content since players need something that could beat a Level 75 or 90 Volcarona. Its Base Stats are:

HP: 85

85 Attack: 60

60 Defense: 65

65 Sp. Atk: 135

135 Sp. Def: 105

105 Speed: 100

Volcarona does not spawn in the wild as of patch 1.1.0. The easiest method to get it is via evolution. Getting Larvesta to Level 59 is much easier than beating a challenging Tera Raid that won't always spawn.

How to get Slither Wing and Iron Moth

Slither Wing and Iron Moth (Image via Game Freak)

Volcarona has two Paradox forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Slither Wing is exclusive to Scarlet, while Iron Moth is exclusive to Violet. However, it is vital to mention that these Paradox forms are considered separate species from Larvesta and Volcarona.

Trainers must obtain them like any other Wild Pocket Monster. Both of these forms are obtainable in Area Zero. Neither Slither Wing nor Iron Moth has any evolutions or pre-evolutions.

That's everything that players need to know about catching Volcarona, its pre-evolution, and its Paradox forms.

