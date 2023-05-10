Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are role-playing adventure games developed by Game Freak. Both titles offer players an immersive gaming experience with an opportunity to explore Paldea. With the introduction of Scarlet and Violet, the franchise finally put out an open-world title. This pushed boundaries for the Pokemon franchise as worldwide players hopped in for an experience.

With the commencement of new game mechanics and features, these titles became an important milestone for the company. Scarlet and Violet boast two different timelines, professors, exclusive rideable legendaries, some differences in the maps, and version-exclusive Pocket Monster to catch. Here are some main reasons why the titles are considered one of the best steps taken for the Pokemon franchise.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Giving Pokemons a nickname and 4 other features that prove the worth of Scarlet and Violet

1) First open-world game

Scarlet and Violet is the cutting-edge game for the decennary Pokemon franchise. However, many players considered Pokemon Legends: Arceus the first open-world game, but it lacked essence and mechanics. Due to its drawbacks, Scarlet and Violet excelled better. After introducing the open-world game, players broke away from years of linear RPG game experience.

Players can now move around huge open spaces, observe towering peaks and mountain ranges, fly or ride monsters, and more. Also, the two legendary box monsters, Koraidon and Miraidon, gave trainers a reason to explore. Players can interact with their environment freely and go as high as they can or as far as they can on the map.

2) Non-linear gameplay

With a Non-linear gameplay platform. (Image via Game Freak)

Of course, players prefer non-linear gameplay as it allows them to do things they like. Such a composite game will enable players to explore the map, approach missions, and solve mysteries, in their preferred ways. There isn't any laid-out format to advance toward game challenges. The backtracking feature lets players choose to play one or multiple sets of missions.

Pokemon Black and White limited the player's choice and had mandatory tasks and objectives to complete. Breaking from this mold, Scarlet and Violet adopted non-linearity. With this, trainers can freely move around places, catch wild creatures, challenge trainers, and partake in raids. That said, Scarlet and Violet became the first video game installment that left its stamp of authenticity and welcomed non-linearity.

3) Outdoor Centers

One Outdoor Center in Scarlet and Violet. (Image via Game Freak)

One of the most important places to visit in-game is Pokemon Centers. These red-roofed buildings with blue-colored marts inside them reflect the coloration theme of Pokeball. In the early days, players had to navigate a linear route packed with other trainers to reach the Pokemon Center. And once they arrived, they could not leave due to indoor restrictions.

The early installments of the video game series lacked a liberating feeling. Trainers can now freely rock up to a center for causal visits, heal up monsters or restock resources. After making significant changes to the way these centers can function, boom, the title skyrocketed and successfully planted its foot.

4) Let's Go Mode

Scarlet and Violet tModea step forward with the Let's Go feature. (Image via Game Freak)

Let's Go Mode was first introduced in Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee in 2018. The Let's Go feature allows trainers to see monsters in the wild and catch them in real-time without engaging in traditional turn-based combat. Previously, Pokemon games were exhausting and time-consuming for players with difficulty leveling up a mons. Scarlet and Violet was the right step to take as it significantly reduced the stress of not having the option to save time.

In earlier installments of the video game series, players couldn't take out their mons to explore. But, the Let's Go feature allows one critter to follow trainers as they move around the areas of the map. One can command "Let's Go!" to direct fighters toward desirable directions to explore and pick up items for them. Plus, it can auto-engage in battle.

5) Skip nicknames

One exclusive feature about mons is that they can have another name. For example, Syvleon's nickname is Kira. However, many don't like nicknaming their Pocket Monster; the option to rename anytime makes Scarlet and Violet groundbreaking and evolutionary. However, some players find this feature useful while others don't, even though they can call their monster whatever they prefer. But before this title, no one had such options.

Though it may not matter much to many, on the contrary, having that control appeals as super cool to others. To be able to personalize mons via nickname is a great way to feel connected with them. Having the option to skip nicknames in Scarlet and Violet is brilliant stuff.

