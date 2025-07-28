Pokemon Sleep Expert Mode Explained

Pokemon Sleep is about to introduce a new layer of challenge and depth for seasoned players with the upcoming Expert Mode. This feature is designed for those looking to push their sleep research to the next level while earning some greater in-game rewards. Expert Mode changes how you interact with helper Pokemon, Snorlax, and weekly tasks — making strategy more of an important step. Although it increases difficulty, it also brings unique perks and exclusive encounters. Here's everything you need to know before it launches.What is Expert Mode in Pokemon Sleep?Expert Mode is an advanced gameplay setting aimed at experienced players. It introduces tougher conditions for raising Snorlax, but compensates with enhanced rewards. Helper Pokemon of all types will play a bigger role, and careful team selection becomes essential. To prepare, it's recommended to expand your roster and level up a diverse range of Pokemon.Also read: Pokemon Sleep 2nd Anniversary: Everything you need to knowHow to unlock Expert Mode in Pokemon SleepThis new mode becomes available the Monday after the next scheduled update, which is expected in early August. To gain access, your Snorlax must have achieved a Master 18 rating on Greengrass Isle. If you’ve already hit this milestone, you’ll automatically unlock Expert Mode when the feature goes live.Currently, Expert Mode is limited to Greengrass Isle, but additional locations are planned for future updates.Also read: 5 Legendary Pokemon that should be added after Suicune in Pokemon SleepHow to access Pokemon Sleep Expert ModePokemon Sleep Expert Mode will allow players to earn more rewards (Image via The Pokemon Company)Once unlocked, Expert Mode can be selected directly from the in-game Map. However, entering requires an Expert Ticket:Exchange 200 sleep points at the Regular Exchange or 100 sleep points at the Premium Exchange.You can carry a maximum of two Expert Tickets at a time.One ticket is granted through the Expert Mode tutorial.Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket A4 pack revealed, titled Wisdom of Sea and SkyPokemon Sleep Expert Mode: Strategy breakdownThe structure of weekly Snorlax preferences changes significantly:Each week, Snorlax will have one primary favourite Berry and two secondary favourites.Pokemon that gather the main favourite Berry gain helpful bonuses like reduced helping time.Those not aligned with Snorlax's Berry choices will face longer cooldowns.A new random bonus will also be assigned weekly to further affect gameplay, separate from event bonuses.Instead of area bonuses seen in regular zones, Expert Mode introduces an Expert Bonus, which functions independently. Any excess gained in Expert Mode won’t carry over to regular areas and vice versa.Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky new cards: Stage, ability, movesets, and morePokemon Sleep Expert Mode: Rewards and incentivesExpert Mode in the game offers significantly higher stakes and payoffs:The Drowsy Power required to view sleep styles increases, but so do the rewards — Research EXP, Dream Shards, and Pokemon Candies all receive a boost.Shiny Pokemon encounter rates are improved.New weekly missions exclusive to Expert Mode will become available, offering items like Handy Candies S. Example: Sleep for a certain number of hours with Fire-type helpers collecting the week’s main Berry to earn rewards.Pokémon spawns differ in Expert Mode. Some species you normally see on Greengrass Isle may not appear, and new Pokemon may take their place.There’s also a higher chance of encountering Special Pokemon, including an increased spawn rate for Raikou.Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: Meta predictions, analysis and expected cards