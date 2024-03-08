Pokemon Sleep Raikou Research event: Schedule, guide, and more

Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents has brought thrilling news for Pokemon Sleep players: the announcement of the Raikou Research Event. This marks a significant milestone as this Gen 2 Electric-type will become the first Legendary Pokemon to be featured in Pokemon Sleep. The event will introduce a unique opportunity for players to engage with this rare enitiy, alongside various event-exclusive rewards and bonuses.

Here's everything you need to know about this particular Research Event, including its schedule, guide, and what more to expect.

When is Raikou Research Event to Pokemon Sleep?

The Raikou Research Event in Pokemon Sleep is set for a two-week period, beginning on March 25 and concluding on April 8, 2024. This event is exclusive to Greengrass Isle, where players will find Snorlax favoring Grepa Berries, a small yet delightful twist to the game's dynamics.

How to catch Raikou in Pokemon Sleep?

Raikou in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

During the Raikou Research Event, players will embark on a quest to collect Raikou Mane, a valuable resource that can be exchanged for special items such as Raikou Incense and Raikou Biscuits. These items are tailor-made for this Johto creature, enhancing the overall experience of researching and interacting with this Legendary Pokemon.

To encounter Raikou after your sleep session, you will need Raikou Incense, which is obtainable through collecting Raikou Mane. While specific details on collecting this item are yet to be disclosed, it's hinted that missions will play a significant role.

Electric-type Pokemon, including Pikachu, Raichu, Jolteon, Pichu, Mareep, Flaaffy, and Dedenne, will spawn more frequently. Additionally, players will encounter Pokemon with different Sleep Styles, further enriching the event.

Bonuses and rewards:

Raikou Incense: Crucial for researching Raikou’s various Sleep Styles, this item can be obtained by collecting Raikou Mane.

Crucial for researching Raikou’s various Sleep Styles, this item can be obtained by collecting Raikou Mane. Raikou Biscuits: Specifically designed for Raikou, these biscuits increase Raikou's Friendship by six points. After the event concludes, they will convert into Great Biscuits.

Specifically designed for Raikou, these biscuits increase Raikou's Friendship by six points. After the event concludes, they will convert into Great Biscuits. Increased Efficiency for Electric-type Pokemon: The main skills of Electric-type Pokemon will have a 50% increased activation chance, and they will bring an extra ingredient when they do.

Tips and tricks to make the best out of Pokemon Sleep Raikou Research Event

Raikou in Pokemon Generations (image via The Pokemon Company)

Prioritize Electric-type Helper Pokemon: Given their increased efficiency and bonus during the event, ensure your team includes Electric-type helper Pokemon such as Ampharos, alongside the others mentioned.

Given their increased efficiency and bonus during the event, ensure your team includes Electric-type helper Pokemon such as Ampharos, alongside the others mentioned. Engage with the Research Community: Building higher friendships within the Research Community increases your chances of obtaining Raikou Mane.

Building higher friendships within the Research Community increases your chances of obtaining Raikou Mane. Complete missions: Stay active and complete missions throughout both weeks to maximize your collection of Raikou Mane.

To celebrate Pokemon Day, players logging in before April 30, 2024, at 7:59pm will receive a gift of 1000 Diamonds and 10 Poke Biscuits.

Additionally, there's an exciting speculation among the fans for the future; Suicune and Entei are set to join the game later in the year, expanding the roster of Legendary Pokemon available for research.

The Raikou Research Event in Pokemon Sleep will offer a fresh and engaging experience for players, blending the fun of Pokemon encounters with the uniqueness of researching Pokemon Sleep Styles.

By following this guide and maximizing the event's bonuses, fans can look forward to a rewarding experience filled with legendary encounters and special rewards.